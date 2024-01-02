[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN's Fans Bash Lee Young Ji for Making Fun of DK; She Issues an Apology

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Hip-hop artist Lee Young Ji clarified that she did not make fun of DK of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN; she also apologized to his fans for her thoughtless behavior.Back in April last year, DK and his group member JOSHUA guested on Lee Young Ji's YouTube show.At the time, Lee Young Ji revealed screenshots of lengthy messages that she received from DK and playfully said how stressed she feels every time she gets such long messages from him.Her words were: "DK often text attacks me. He frequently sends me a long message that makes me think, 'What is this? Is this a spam message or what?' I feel pressured whenever I receive these long messages because I feel like I must respond with a message that is similar in length."To this, DK responded, "Oh, I had no idea you felt pressured. I guess I failed to consider your potential feelings about my texts. I'm truly sorry about that!"Lee Young Ji jokingly responded, "There's no need to apologize, but why did you do it?" and the three all laughed about it together.Then on January 1, Lee Young Ji updated her Instagram with a screenshot of her KakaoTalk (free mobile instant messaging application) chat room with DK.In this screenshot, DK sent her a message of considerable length, wishing her a happy new year and the best in life, and she replied, "Oh, what! Sunbae-nim!"Along with the screenshot, she wrote, "DK sunbae-nim is the funniest sunbae-nim out there!"Not everyone laughed about her new post though; in fact, some international CARAT (SEVENTEEN's fandom) became furious.They argued that Lee Young Ji was continuously turning DK's good intentions and sincere messages into memes and started bashing her for unnecessarily making fun of DK.A day later, on January 2, Lee Young Ji shared an English post on X, apologizing for everything.The hip-hop artist wrote, "I'm so sorry, guys. I didn't mean that at all. I'm actually always thankful for his caring texts. I've also learned a lot from him, like how to keep myself calm and passionate while working in this industry. After learning that from him, I got to respect him even more."She continued, "The screenshot was edited; of course, I replied. Plus, I asked him for permission to upload our KakaoTalk conversation online. But I do understand how you guys may feel about it. I'll try to be more careful with the things I do from now on. Sorry, everyone!"(Credit= 'youngji_02' 'dk_is_dokyeom' Instagram, '차린건 쥐뿔도 없지만' YouTube, 'dokgodieinsaeng' X)(SBS Star)