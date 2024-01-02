[SBS Star] Korean-American Kevin Oh Enlisted in the Korean Army for His Wife Kong Hyo-jin?

이미지 확대하기

Korean-American singer-songwriter Kevin Oh enlisted in the army last December, according to his agency."Kevin Oh enlisted in the army, intending to expand his music career in Korea and establish secure foundation for his life in Korea with his wife, actress Kong Hyo-jin.", Kevin Oh's agency, t cask entertainment, announced on January 2."Leaving his sincere wishes for those who know him to keep their minds and bodies healthy, Kevin Oh bravely joined the army in December of last year.", they noted."We did not make any particular announcement to the public prior to his enlistment, as it is a duty that every proud citizen of Korea has to do. Kevin Oh asked fans for their understanding.", they wrote.The agency further stated, "Kevin Oh wanted people to know his desire to complete his military service in Korea, where he started his career as a musician. He said that once he completes his duty, he intends to spread positive emotions through his music to a wide audience, including his fans."Despite being widely acknowledged as a citizen of the United States, the singer's agency has clarified to a media outlet that Kevin Oh holds dual citizenship in the United States and Korea, which means he must serve in the military; if he does not join before turning 35, he will lose his Korean citizenship.Meanwhile, Kong Hyo-jin and Kevin Oh married each other on October 12, 2022, six months after they made their relationship public, in a wedding ceremony in New York City, United States.Kevin Oh, born in 1990, is ten years younger than Kong Hyo-jin.After winning Mnet's television talent show series 'Superstar K 7' in 2015, Kevin Oh made his debut with the EP album 'Stardust' in 2017.He also participated in JTBC's talent show series 'Super Band' in 2019.(Credit= 'kevinoh_' 'tcaskent_official' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)