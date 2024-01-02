[SBS Star] Sung Hae-eun Tells How She Truly Felt When Jung Hyun-gyu First Asked Her Out on 'EXchange 2'

이미지 확대하기

Sung Hae-eun shared how she exactly felt when Jung Hyun-gyu asked her out for the very first time on 'EXchange 2'.On December 29, Sung Hae-eun guested on comedian Lee Yong-jin's YouTube show.During the show, Sung Hae-eun recalled her appearance in TVING's smash hit show 'EXchange 2'.'EXchange 2' is a dating show where ex-couples are invited to stay at the same place and go on different dates, then asked to choose whether to rekindle old flames or pursue a new romance with someone they met on the show at the end of their stay.At the end of the show, Sung Hae-eun and Jung Hyun-gyu ended things with their exes and began a new relationship with each other.In this show with Lee Yong-jin, Sung Hae-eun shared that she was not interested in Jung Hyun-gyu at first, despite ending up with him."I honestly had not expected myself to match with Hyun-gyu. The biggest reason for that was because he wasn't my type in terms of his looks."Lee Yong-jin replied in a surprised voice, "Really? But it looked as if your heart fluttered in the scene where Hyun-gyu asked you out on a date, saying, 'See you tomorrow, noona.'"Sung Hae-eun chuckled and told Lee Yong-jin the truth, "No, I actually wasn't. My heart didn't flutter at all. In fact, I was extremely sad that my tomorrow had just been taken away from me. At the time, when he said that to me, this was what I was thinking inside: 'What? No... I don't want to see him tomorrow...'"Lee Yong-jin laughed, then asked her if she could describe her type, appearance-wise.Sung Hae-eun answered, "I'm not so into pretty boys. I'm more attracted to manly-looking guys. A good celebrity example would be JUNHO of 2PM."Afterward, Sung Hae-eun went back to speaking about the beginning of her relationship with Jung Hyun-gyu."Yeah, so... I didn't want to see him 'tomorrow', but as I spent more and more time with him, I started to develop feelings for him."Looking curious, Lee Yong-jin asked whether she still would have chosen Jung Hyun-gyu even if he did not 'magically' show up on Jeju Island to see her.Sung Hae-eun immediately responded, "I would've chosen to keep going my way. Things probably wouldn't have worked out for us. We wouldn't have ended up together. I'm pretty sure about that."(Credit= '스튜디오 와플 - STUDIO WAFFLE' YouTube, TVING EXchange 2)(SBS Star)