[SBS Star] Sung Hae-eun Tells How She Truly Felt When Jung Hyun-gyu First Asked Her Out on 'EXchange 2'
[SBS Star] Sung Hae-eun Tells How She Truly Felt When Jung Hyun-gyu First Asked Her Out on 'EXchange 2'

Published 2024.01.02 15:04 Updated 2024.01.02 15:06 View Count
[SBS Star] Sung Hae-eun Tells How She Truly Felt When Jung Hyun-gyu First Asked Her Out on EXchange 2
Sung Hae-eun shared how she exactly felt when Jung Hyun-gyu asked her out for the very first time on 'EXchange 2'. 

On December 29, Sung Hae-eun guested on comedian Lee Yong-jin's YouTube show. 

During the show, Sung Hae-eun recalled her appearance in TVING's smash hit show 'EXchange 2'. 

'EXchange 2' is a dating show where ex-couples are invited to stay at the same place and go on different dates, then asked to choose whether to rekindle old flames or pursue a new romance with someone they met on the show at the end of their stay.  

At the end of the show, Sung Hae-eun and Jung Hyun-gyu ended things with their exes and began a new relationship with each other. 
Sung Hae-eun
In this show with Lee Yong-jin, Sung Hae-eun shared that she was not interested in Jung Hyun-gyu at first, despite ending up with him. 

"I honestly had not expected myself to match with Hyun-gyu. The biggest reason for that was because he wasn't my type in terms of his looks." 

Lee Yong-jin replied in a surprised voice, "Really? But it looked as if your heart fluttered in the scene where Hyun-gyu asked you out on a date, saying, 'See you tomorrow, noona.'" 

Sung Hae-eun chuckled and told Lee Yong-jin the truth, "No, I actually wasn't. My heart didn't flutter at all. In fact, I was extremely sad that my tomorrow had just been taken away from me. At the time, when he said that to me, this was what I was thinking inside: 'What? No... I don't want to see him tomorrow...'" 

Lee Yong-jin laughed, then asked her if she could describe her type, appearance-wise.

Sung Hae-eun answered, "I'm not so into pretty boys. I'm more attracted to manly-looking guys. A good celebrity example would be JUNHO of 2PM." 
Sung Hae-eun
Afterward, Sung Hae-eun went back to speaking about the beginning of her relationship with Jung Hyun-gyu. 

"Yeah, so... I didn't want to see him 'tomorrow', but as I spent more and more time with him, I started to develop feelings for him." 

Looking curious, Lee Yong-jin asked whether she still would have chosen Jung Hyun-gyu even if he did not 'magically' show up on Jeju Island to see her. 

Sung Hae-eun immediately responded, "I would've chosen to keep going my way. Things probably wouldn't have worked out for us. We wouldn't have ended up together. I'm pretty sure about that." 
 

(Credit= '스튜디오 와플 - STUDIO WAFFLE' YouTube, TVING EXchange 2) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지