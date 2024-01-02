뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Ro Woon's 'Half-Hearted' Hosting at the Awards Ceremony Gets Negative Responses
Published 2024.01.02 15:56 Updated 2024.01.02 15:58 View Count
K-pop boy group SF9's former member Kim Ro Woon's hosting at the 2023 KBS Drama Awards sparked some criticism.

The KBS Drama Awards took place on December 31, 2023, at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul; the event was broadcast live and was hosted by entertainer Jang Sung Kyu, actress Seorina, and Kim Ro Woon.

The combination of the three hosts gave the ceremony a refreshing energy, but one of them, Kim Ro Woon, stood out.

When Jang Sung Kyu started to talk about the various events that have previously taken place at KBS on December 31 each year, Kim Ro Woon responded, "What happened? I am curious to find out.", in a half-hearted manner, prompting Jang Sung Kyu to request, "Could you add some enthusiasm to it?"

But later, Kim Ro Woon said, "What a meaningful day it is.", still in the same manner.

Jang Sung Kyu burst into laughter and once again mentioned how unenthused Kim Ro Woon sounds; the hall erupted with laughter, and some applauded to encourage the young host.
Kim Ro Woon
Throughout the ceremony, Kim Ro Woon's reactions and hosting skills were less than impressive; while most of the people on the site laughed it off, some viewers at home watching the event had different opinions.

Some online users were disappointed with Kim Ro Woon's hosting abilities and claimed that he made it hard for them to enjoy the ceremony fully.

They noted that the actor did not seem to have the necessary skills and that his gaze was fixed on the area above the camera, where the teleprompter was likely to be.

But some other users said he did the best he could, considering he is not a professional host.
Kim Ro Woon
Ever since Kim Ro Woon gained ground in acting after MBC's drama 'Extraordinary You', his presence in SF9's activities has noticeably decreased.

Eventually, Kim Ro Woon announced his decision to leave the group and pursue a career in acting last September; this move did not sit well with some fans who rooted him as an SF9 member, not an actor.

In a time when every step he takes is like treading on thin ice, Kim Ro Woon's recent hosting gig has sparked some negative responses among the public.
Kim Ro Woon

(Credit= 'ewsbdi' Instagram, 'KBS Drama' YouTube, 2023 KBS Drama Awards)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
