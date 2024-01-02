뉴스
[SBS Star] GUMMY Spills Daughter's Funny Reaction to Her Comment, "Daddy Will Pick You Up Today, Okay?"
Published 2024.01.02
Singer GUMMY shared her daughter's hilarious reaction to her comment, "Daddy will come and pick you up after preschool today, okay?" 

On December 30 episode of KBS' music show 'Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend', singers gathered together for a special end-of-year performance. 

One of the singers in the lineup was GUMMY, who prepared two songs to sing: 'You Are My Everything' and 'No No'. 

'You Are My Everything' is her own song, which is music from the mega-hit 2016 drama 'Descendants of the Sun', and 'No No' is an old song originally sung by veteran singer Kim Soo-cheol. 

She beautifully sang both of these songs, melting the hearts of the audience. 
GUMMY
Following her mesmerizing performance, GUMMY revealed why she chose to sing 'No No' beside her own track. 

GUMMY laughingly explained, "Not only is 'No No' an amazing song, but it is also because 'No No' is something that my 3-year-old daughter says more than any other word these days." 

When asked if she drove her daughter to preschool this morning before she came to record 'Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend', GUMMY nodded. 

Then, she added, "When we arrived at preschool, I told my daughter, 'Daddy will come and pick you up after preschool today. Go home with Daddy, okay?' She was instantly like, 'No, no! I don't want that!'"

Everybody in the room burst into laughter upon hearing her daughter's hilarious response to the comment. 
GUMMY
GUMMY
After being together for about five years, GUMMY married actor Cho Jung Seok in October 2018.

About two years later, in August 2020, GUMMY gave birth to their first child―a baby girl. 

(Credit= KBS Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend, CJeS Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
