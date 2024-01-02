뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Wish I Had More..." Han Hye-jin Says She Regrets Having Only One Child with Ki Sung-yueng
Published 2024.01.02 10:42 View Count
Actress Han Hye-jin shared that she regrets having only one child with professional soccer player Ki Sung-yueng.  

On December 31 episode of SBS' talk show 'My Little Old Boy', Han Hye-jin made a guest appearance. 

While speaking about her family during the show, Han Hye-jin was asked how many children she has with Ki Sung-yueng. 

With a regretful smile, Han Hye-jin answered, "I only have one. I regret this. I wish I had more..." 

Then, one of the hosts Seo Jang Hoon asked her, "Your daughter's now eight, right? Who does she look more like? You or Sung-yueng?"

Han Hye-jin's answer to the question was: "She looked more like Sung-yueng when she was a baby. But she started to show a stronger resemblance to my facial features as she got older." 
My Little Old Boy
Then, Han Hye-jin claimed that although her daughter may look less like her father now, there is one notable trait that she takes after Ki Sung-yueng, and that is her competitiveness. 

Han Hye-jin said, "The two of them play a board game every day, and their game always ends in chaos. Our daughter is still young, so Sung-yueng could easily lose at least one game on purpose, but he never does." 

Shaking her head sideways, she continued, "He says things like, 'If I'm not going to play with honesty, why play in the first place? Games should be played with honesty at all times. Also, life is bitter. It's important to learn the bitterness of life at a young age anyway.'" 
My Little Old Boy
The actress then explained that there is a particular time when she gets competitive at home as well, "It's when we ask our daughter whether she likes mom or dad more." 

She went on, "I know she likes me much more than Sung-yueng though. She seriously loves me so much. She gives me kisses for like 10 minutes when she gets home. She always tells me that I'm her no. 1, and Sung-yueng is after me." 

She laughingly added, "But sometimes, I'm no. 1, then it's grandma, then Sung-yueng comes in third." 
My Little Old Boy
(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, 'underhiswings2016' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
