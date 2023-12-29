[SBS Star] Joo Woo Jae Shares Park Jeong Min's Hilarious Reaction to His Acting as a Rookie Actor

이미지 확대하기

Model Joo Woo Jae shared how hilariously actor Park Jeong Min responded to his acting as a rookie actor.On December 27, a popular YouTube channel uploaded a Joo Woo Jae-featured video online.In this video, Joo Woo Jae's journey to the entertainment business was revealed.Joo Woo Jae said, "I was no more than an ordinary university student. What happened was... When I was on a break from my studies, I started an online clothing store and that went big. That somehow led me to the fashion industry. Then, I was cast as a model. It began just like that."He continued, "Not many models kick off their career that way; the way I began was unique. Anyway, I think I went with the flow at the time, just trying to see where it would take me."Then, Joo Woo Jae noted that he has never even dreamed of being part of the entertainment industry before all that."My dad worked for one company for a long time. He worked for an automotive manufacturer. I've always thought I would be like him. That's why I chose to study engineering at university. Even at university, I was like, 'I should prepare myself well so that I can land a corporate job.' Never have I thought that something like that would occur to me."Toward the end of the talk on this show with a YouTuber, Joo Woo Jae shyly mentioned his recent achievement in the industry―successfully expanding his career.Joo Woo Jae stated, "Not so long ago, I made my debut as an actor with 'Strong Girl Nam-soon'. After my debut, I asked Park Jeong Min if he had seen my acting. He was like, 'Yeah, I did. It was poor, like homeless-like poor!'""At first, I didn't get the true meaning behind his words. But I soon managed to figure out the true meaning behind them. He meant that I was so good at portraying my character who was homeless. It turned out he said it in a good way!""I was glad but slightly confused that many people praised my acting skills," he added while blushing a little.(Credit= '안될과학 Unrealscience' YouTube, SEM Company, JTBC Strong Girl Nam-soon)(SBS Star)