[SBS Star] Joo Hyunyoung Says Park Eun Bin Is like an Ethics Teacher & Lee Se Young Is like a PE Teacher

Actress Joo Hyunyoung revealed how different actresses Park Eun Bin and Lee Se Young's personalities are on 'Radio Star'.On December 27, MBC's talk show 'Radio Star' broadcast their show with Joo Hyunyoung as their guest.In this episode, Joo Hyunyoung shared a fun story involving Park Eun Bin, who she worked with in ENA's hit drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'.Joo Hyunyoung said, "As you know, Eun Bin unnie won the Grand Prize at this year's Baeksang Arts Awards. After the awards ceremony, she treated the whole team of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' to a meal."She resumed, "During the meal, Eun Bin unnie came up to me and said, 'I watched the episode of 'Radio Star' with you in it. But I noticed that you referred to me as 'sunbae-nim'. I think that makes us look distant. If you ever have to publicly talk about me again, could you refer to me as unnie then?'"She laughed and added, "That's why I'm referring to her as unnie instead of sunbae-nim today."Joo Hyunyoung also mentioned her current co-worker Lee Se Young afterward; they are in MBC's drama 'The Story of Park's Marriage Contract'.The actress stated, "I've been working with Se Young unnie recently, and would love to win the Best Couple Award with her. When we first met, she was like, 'I'm a huge fan! I really want to film comical scenes with you!' So, I was like, 'Okay, unnie. Let's do that and win the Best Couple Award together!"Since both Park Eun Bin and Lee Se Young started off as child actresses, one of the hosts Kim Gu-ra curiously asked if she could describe how different they were from each other.Joo Hyunyoung thought for a little bit, then answered, "Well, I would say that Eun Bin unnie is like an ethics teacher. She is kind, friendly and righteous. But Se Young unnie is more like the strong leader type. She's up for doing anything as well. She's more like a PE teacher."(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'eunbining0904' 'seyoung_10' Instagram)(SBS Star)