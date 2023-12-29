뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Joo Hyunyoung Says Park Eun Bin Is like an Ethics Teacher & Lee Se Young Is like a PE Teacher
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Joo Hyunyoung Says Park Eun Bin Is like an Ethics Teacher & Lee Se Young Is like a PE Teacher

Published 2023.12.29 17:07 View Count
[SBS Star] Joo Hyunyoung Says Park Eun Bin Is like an Ethics Teacher & Lee Se Young Is like a PE Teacher
Actress Joo Hyunyoung revealed how different actresses Park Eun Bin and Lee Se Young's personalities are on 'Radio Star'. 

On December 27, MBC's talk show 'Radio Star' broadcast their show with Joo Hyunyoung as their guest. 

In this episode, Joo Hyunyoung shared a fun story involving Park Eun Bin, who she worked with in ENA's hit drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'. 

Joo Hyunyoung said, "As you know, Eun Bin unnie won the Grand Prize at this year's Baeksang Arts Awards. After the awards ceremony, she treated the whole team of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' to a meal." 

She resumed, "During the meal, Eun Bin unnie came up to me and said, 'I watched the episode of 'Radio Star' with you in it. But I noticed that you referred to me as 'sunbae-nim'. I think that makes us look distant. If you ever have to publicly talk about me again, could you refer to me as unnie then?'" 

She laughed and added, "That's why I'm referring to her as unnie instead of sunbae-nim today." 
Radio Star
Radio Star
Joo Hyunyoung also mentioned her current co-worker Lee Se Young afterward; they are in MBC's drama 'The Story of Park's Marriage Contract'. 

The actress stated, "I've been working with Se Young unnie recently, and would love to win the Best Couple Award with her. When we first met, she was like, 'I'm a huge fan! I really want to film comical scenes with you!' So, I was like, 'Okay, unnie. Let's do that and win the Best Couple Award together!" 

Since both Park Eun Bin and Lee Se Young started off as child actresses, one of the hosts Kim Gu-ra curiously asked if she could describe how different they were from each other.

Joo Hyunyoung thought for a little bit, then answered, "Well, I would say that Eun Bin unnie is like an ethics teacher. She is kind, friendly and righteous. But Se Young unnie is more like the strong leader type. She's up for doing anything as well. She's more like a PE teacher."  
Radio Star
Radio Star
(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'eunbining0904' 'seyoung_10' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지