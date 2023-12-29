[SBS Star] Kim Hye Soo Seen Calling Zo In Sung "Babe"; They Also Exchange "I Love You" over the Phone

이미지 확대하기

Fans are screaming over actress Kim Hye Soo and actor Zo In Sung's cute phone conversation.On December 28 episode of tvN's television show 'Unexpected Business 3', the fifth day at their business in Marina, California, was shown.On this day, Yoon Kyung Ho successfully made some sikhye (traditional sweet Korean rice beverage) using actress Yum Jung Ah's recipe.As lots of customers who tried his sikhye told him how great the drink tasted, he excitedly called Yum Jung Ah to share the news, with Zo In Sung by his side.As soon as Yum Jung Ah answered her phone, he said, sounding happy, "Noona! I made your recipe-based sikhye today and all the customers loved it! Even locals here said they enjoyed it!"With a sigh of relief, Yum Jung Ah replied, "Oh, really? I'm so glad, Kyung Ho. That's incredible!"Yoon Kyung Ho then told Yum Jung Ah, "So, we named our sikhye 'Jung Ah's sikhye'. We made some stickers for it as well!"Yum Jung Ah thanked him and commented, "Actually, I'm with Hye Soo right now. She's listening to all this," and Kim Hye Soo shared some words of support to Yoon Kyung Ho.As Zo In Sung was next to Yoon Kyung Ho, also listening to their talk through the speakers, he joined the talk too.Letting out a loud shriek, Kim Hye Soo warmly welcomed her good friend Zo In Sung to their talk and asked him, "In Sung! How are you?!" then asked with a worried voice, "I heard that you weren't feeling that well a few days ago. Are you okay now?"Zo In Sung answered, "Yes, yes. I'm feeling much better. I'm okay. Don't worry, sunbae-nim."At the end of their short phone conversation, Kim Hye Soo said to Zo In Sung, "I love you, babe!"In response to her "I love you", Zo In Sung stated, "I love you too, sunbae-nim."But Kim Hye Soo did not believe him; she accused him of lying by saying, "No, you don't! You're lying!"Zo In Sung sweated and emphasized that he really does love her, and their call ended there with lots of laughs.(Credit= tvN Unexpected Business 3, 'hs_kim_95' Instagram)(SBS Star)