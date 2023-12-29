뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Hye Soo Seen Calling Zo In Sung "Babe"; They Also Exchange "I Love You" over the Phone
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim Hye Soo Seen Calling Zo In Sung "Babe"; They Also Exchange "I Love You" over the Phone

Published 2023.12.29 14:27 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Hye Soo Seen Calling Zo In Sung "Babe"; They Also Exchange "I Love You" over the Phone
Fans are screaming over actress Kim Hye Soo and actor Zo In Sung's cute phone conversation.

On December 28 episode of tvN's television show 'Unexpected Business 3', the fifth day at their business in Marina, California, was shown. 

On this day, Yoon Kyung Ho successfully made some sikhye (traditional sweet Korean rice beverage) using actress Yum Jung Ah's recipe. 

As lots of customers who tried his sikhye told him how great the drink tasted, he excitedly called Yum Jung Ah to share the news, with Zo In Sung by his side. 
Unexpected Business 3
As soon as Yum Jung Ah answered her phone, he said, sounding happy, "Noona! I made your recipe-based sikhye today and all the customers loved it! Even locals here said they enjoyed it!" 

With a sigh of relief, Yum Jung Ah replied, "Oh, really? I'm so glad, Kyung Ho. That's incredible!" 

Yoon Kyung Ho then told Yum Jung Ah, "So, we named our sikhye 'Jung Ah's sikhye'. We made some stickers for it as well!" 

Yum Jung Ah thanked him and commented, "Actually, I'm with Hye Soo right now. She's listening to all this," and Kim Hye Soo shared some words of support to Yoon Kyung Ho. 

As Zo In Sung was next to Yoon Kyung Ho, also listening to their talk through the speakers, he joined the talk too. 

Letting out a loud shriek, Kim Hye Soo warmly welcomed her good friend Zo In Sung to their talk and asked him, "In Sung! How are you?!" then asked with a worried voice, "I heard that you weren't feeling that well a few days ago. Are you okay now?" 

Zo In Sung answered, "Yes, yes. I'm feeling much better. I'm okay. Don't worry, sunbae-nim." 
Unexpected Business 3
At the end of their short phone conversation, Kim Hye Soo said to Zo In Sung, "I love you, babe!" 

In response to her "I love you", Zo In Sung stated, "I love you too, sunbae-nim." 

But Kim Hye Soo did not believe him; she accused him of lying by saying, "No, you don't! You're lying!" 

Zo In Sung sweated and emphasized that he really does love her, and their call ended there with lots of laughs.
Unexpected Business 3
(Credit= tvN Unexpected Business 3, 'hs_kim_95' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지