[SBS Star] "I Started My Own Company, and…" HYOLYN Has Lost All the Money She Made as SISTAR?

HYOLYN of disbanded K-pop girl group SISTAR said that she has been facing financial challenges since starting her own agency.HYOLYN and BORA of SISTAR19, a subgroup of SISTAR, guested on the December 28 episode of a YouTube show hosted by comedian Tak Jae Hoon.During the show, HYOLYN shared that she has been running her own one-man agency for six years; she said, "I have a CEO who helps me manage the company, though, because it's impossible to do everything by myself."When asked if her company was doing well, HYOLYN blurted out, "No!", and burst into laughter.She went on, "It's just me and the CEO. My agency doesn't have any other artists. How could we take on another artist when we're already struggling with managing just me? Yes, I get to keep everything I make, but running the agency hasn't been very profitable."About why she decided to set up her own agency in the first place, HYOLYN explained, "I just wanted the freedom to explore whatever things I want to do. But it costs a lot to run the agency."When asked if she had ever been late paying her employees, HYOLYN said no."I don't do that. I'll pay them no matter what, even if it means I have to starve.", HYOLYN said, but she also admitted that while running the agency, she had lost a lot of what she had earned so far."I don't feel like I've wasted any of that, though.", HYOLYN said confidently.After hearing what HYOLYN said, Tak Jae Hoon jokingly asked BORA, "Did you know about HYOLYN's financial situation?"BORA casually replied, "Oh, yeah, I knew all about it. In fact, I'm not any better than her. I don't know what happened to my money!", and laughed out loud.When the host suggested that BORA join HYOLYN's agency as their new artist, BORA jokingly responded that it might make both of them poorer; she then told HYOLYN, "I might consider signing with your agency if you promise to invest in me and provide support."Then HYOLYN replied, "I would, but think about it. An agency has to have a solid financial base to support its artists. I love the idea of investing in you, and I'm more than willing to do it, but my agency has no money to do so."(Credit= '노빠꾸탁재훈' YouTube)(SBS Star)