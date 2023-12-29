뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Se Young Gets Honest, "The More I Film Kissing Scenes, the Better It Is! It's Nice!"
[SBS Star] Lee Se Young Gets Honest, "The More I Film Kissing Scenes, the Better It Is! It's Nice!"

Published 2023.12.29
Actress Lee Se Young honestly spoke about filming kissing scenes. 

On December 28, a new episode of YouTuber DEX's show 'DEX's Fridge Interview' was released on YouTube. 

While on the topic of Lee Se Young's acting career during their conversation, DEX curiously asked her whether she has ever filmed kissing scenes. 

Immediately, Lee Se Young went, "Of course I have! I have a ton of times. My first one was in 'Dream of the Emperor' in 2012. I remember being super nervous." 
Lee Se Young
When asked what kind of things she does prior to shooting kissing scenes, Lee Se Young told DEX, "Well, I usually brush my teeth."

Then, she laughingly added, "But... If I do get hungry between filming our kissing scenes, I would grab something to eat. As long as I give my kissing scene partner some of the stuff that I eat, just say it's yukgaejang (spicy beef soup), then it's all good. We've both eaten yukgaejang, so it's okay to resume kissing like that."  

She continued, "I've filmed kissing scenes for five hours before. At times like that, I would take some mints in between takes."
Lee Se Young
Sounding completely shocked, DEX responded, "Whoa! Five hours? You don't just pretend to kiss for all that time, right?" 

Lee Se Young replied, "Oh, yeah. Definitely. We have to kiss for real. There's nothing that cameras these days will miss. They're very advanced now; they're able to capture every little detail." 

DEX then spoke like someone who is scheduled to film kissing scenes soon, "But what I'm worried about is that if I film too many kissing scenes, I'll eventually stop getting good feelings when I kiss." 

Surprised by his remark, Lee Se Young quickly replied, "What? No. What are you talking about? Kissing is an act that gives you nice feelings. So, the more I kiss, the better it is!" 
 

(Credit= '일일칠 - 117' 'MBCdrama' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
