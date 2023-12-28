[SBS Star] "He Always Comes for Seconds" BTS V Says to Be Eating Very Well at the Military Training Center

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

V of K-pop boy group BTS said to be eating very well at the military training center.Recently, one post was shared on a popular online community that put a smile on thousands of ARMY(BTS' fandom)'s faces.The uploader claimed to be friends with a nutritionist at the military training center in Nonsan, Chungcheong-do, where V is currently receiving his basic military training.He/she said, "Apparently, V always asks if he can come back for seconds. And when my friend announces, 'Please come to me if you want seconds.' He's the first one to run toward my friend and get more food."This was confirmed by a soldier who trained at the same military training center in Nonsan as V with his comment under the post that stated, "Yeah, V eats really well."Right before beginning his military service, V actually told his fans, "During my time in the military, I plan on strengthening my body."Sounding determined, he commented, "I'm going to become so strong that I wouldn't have a problem with performing 10 concerts in a row. I'm 62kg at the moment, but I'll make sure to put on some weight and return as 86kg."ARMY are simply happy to find out that V is doing well at the military training center, and he is heading toward his goal by eating well, which is key to muscle gain.Then on December 28, ARMY smiled again as they were able to really get a glimpse of V's military life.It was because the military training center released a group photo with V in the middle.In this photo, V was seen with a charismatic soldier look, wearing an armband indicating that he is the leader of his unit.Instantly after seeing this photo, ARMY's worries about V in the military washed away.(Credit= Korea Army Training Center, WeVerse, 'bn_sj2013' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' X)(SBS Star)