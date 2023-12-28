[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hwang Kwang Hee Calls Himself an Environmentalist for Keeping Plastics Inside Him

이미지 확대하기

Hwang Kwang Hee of K-pop boy group ZE:A hilariously referred to himself as an environmentalist because he keeps plastics inside him without throwing them away.On December 25, a new episode of entertainer Yu Jae Seok's YouTube show 'Pinggyego' was uploaded on YouTube.In this episode of 'Pinggyego', Hwang Kwang Hee and singer Defconn made a guest appearance.While giving each other an update on their lives, Hwang Kwang Hee mentioned what he has been up to lately, "I've become a member of this new television show that promotes environmental protection."Then, Hwang Kwang Hee shared knowledge he gained from the most recent recording of the show, "Hear me out. You guys might find this interesting. You know how everyone in this world is using too much plastic, right? Apparently, a great amount of microplastics enters the oceans every year."He resumed, "I was supposed to let the viewers know about this issue and tell them to cut down on their plastic use, but I was like, 'This is not right. I can't say that to them.' The words were stuck in my throat. You know why?!"Speaking louder, Hwang Kwang Hee told the two stars why it was hard for him to say those words, "I mean, look at my face! I had multiple plastic surgeries. Here and there. I have so many plastics inside me."He added, "I can't even take them out because that means I'll have to get plastic surgeries again! Also, it's not like there's only one place on my face where I have plastic. I have plastic all around my face!"Upon listening to Hwang Kwang Hee's concern(?), Defconn gave him the most Defconn-like advice."Well, it's better to keep all the plastics inside you than have them out. Isn't what you're doing protecting the environment? Just think positively."Hwang Hwang Hee burst out laughing, then commented, "You're totally right, Defconn. I've never thrown my facial plastics away. That definitely makes me an environmentalist, yes. I'll make sure to keep them inside me for the rest of my life then!"(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube)(SBS Star)