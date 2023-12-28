[SBS Star] Sooyoung Talks About Being Creeped Out by 'Hey, Sooyoung' Message on Anonymous App

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation recalled a creepy moment when she received a 'Hey, Sooyoung' message on an anonymous mobile application.On December 27 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', Sooyoung joined as a guest.While talking, Sooyoung told the hosts an interesting fact about herself, "I'm a regular user of an online secondhand marketplace."Then, she explained that she usually sells her clothes by sending them to the buyers using a store-to-store parcel service.The K-pop star added with a contented smile, "I do occasionally meet them to sell my stuff, but I almost never get recognized."Just as Sooyoung finished saying this, she thought of an occasion when she was completely taken aback while using an online secondhand marketplace."This app I use is anonymous, but one day, I received a message that said, 'Hey, Sooyoung.' I was in great shock. It was hugely frightening. I mean, how creepy is that! The location of this person who messaged me was super close to me as well!"Thankfully though, Sooyoung said she later discovered that it was a joke that her older sister and her friend pulled on her.Sooyoung laughed and said, "It turned out the person who messaged me was a theater actor who works with my sister. He/she is someone I'm quite close to, too. They were basically just pranking me. Since I didn't know this at first though, I had goosebumps everywhere. My sister intentionally hid that information from me for fun and told me the truth hours later."She wrapped up the story by stating, "Ah, I was so scared during those hours. Thank goodness that person wasn't a creep!"Previously, another Girls' Generation member Yuri shared how much she and Sooyoung love using an online secondhand marketplace."I absolutely adore the online secondhand marketplace. But Sooyoung is more into it than I am. She's seriously on it all the time," then cutely complained, "Sooyoung even says her meeting time with her buyer is more important than her appointed time with me!"(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House)(SBS Star)