뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Sooyoung Talks About Being Creeped Out by 'Hey, Sooyoung' Message on Anonymous App
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Sooyoung Talks About Being Creeped Out by 'Hey, Sooyoung' Message on Anonymous App

Published 2023.12.28 14:22 View Count
[SBS Star] Sooyoung Talks About Being Creeped Out by Hey, Sooyoung Message on Anonymous App
Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation recalled a creepy moment when she received a 'Hey, Sooyoung' message on an anonymous mobile application. 

On December 27 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', Sooyoung joined as a guest. 

While talking, Sooyoung told the hosts an interesting fact about herself, "I'm a regular user of an online secondhand marketplace." 

Then, she explained that she usually sells her clothes by sending them to the buyers using a store-to-store parcel service. 

The K-pop star added with a contented smile, "I do occasionally meet them to sell my stuff, but I almost never get recognized." 
Sooyoung
Just as Sooyoung finished saying this, she thought of an occasion when she was completely taken aback while using an online secondhand marketplace. 

"This app I use is anonymous, but one day, I received a message that said, 'Hey, Sooyoung.' I was in great shock. It was hugely frightening. I mean, how creepy is that! The location of this person who messaged me was super close to me as well!" 

Thankfully though, Sooyoung said she later discovered that it was a joke that her older sister and her friend pulled on her.  

Sooyoung laughed and said, "It turned out the person who messaged me was a theater actor who works with my sister. He/she is someone I'm quite close to, too. They were basically just pranking me. Since I didn't know this at first though, I had goosebumps everywhere. My sister intentionally hid that information from me for fun and told me the truth hours later." 

She wrapped up the story by stating, "Ah, I was so scared during those hours. Thank goodness that person wasn't a creep!"
Sooyoung
Sooyoung
Previously, another Girls' Generation member Yuri shared how much she and Sooyoung love using an online secondhand marketplace.  

"I absolutely adore the online secondhand marketplace. But Sooyoung is more into it than I am. She's seriously on it all the time," then cutely complained, "Sooyoung even says her meeting time with her buyer is more important than her appointed time with me!" 

(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지