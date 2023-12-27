뉴스
[SBS Star] "Compared to Jeon So Min, I Was..." Yang Sechan Recalls His Tough Times in 'Running Man'
Published 2023.12.27
Comedian Yang Sechan opened up about how hard it was when he first joined the cast of SBS' television show 'Running Man'.

On the December 26 episode of comedian Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show, Yang Sechan made a guest appearance.

During the show, Yang Sechan said, "I was ashamed of myself for a long time after I joined 'Running Man' in 2017."

"I was doing a great job on tvN's comedy show 'Comedy Big League'. However, 'Running Man' was a completely different story. It was my first time as a regular on a game-based television show, and the show's name was too big for me. It was unimaginable for me to talk to the cast members since they are veterans with so much experience in the industry.", he said.

"When I appeared on 'Running Man' as a guest before, I enjoyed being on the show. I felt light-hearted then. However, I was unable to be like that as I became one of the members.", he said, adding, "The first three years felt like an eternity. I was ashamed of myself for those three years. Nothing I tried seemed to work."

"So I struggled a lot, for a long, long time. I was so embarrassed by myself that it was hard for me to watch 'Running Man'.", Yang Sechan recalled.
Yang Sechan
"It was even more suffocating and embarrassing when I realized that none of the people who knew me didn't talk about me after I joined the show. That meant that I did not make any contributions to the show. Whenever fellow comedians watch 'Running Man', they couldn't find me on it, as I haven't done anything special enough to be on camera. My colleagues tried to avoid talking about me even more after noticing that I was often edited out. I felt like a ghost, drifting around by myself.", he said.
Yang Sechan
He continued, "On my way to the filming site, I always thought, 'Okay, I'll do something on the show today.', but often ended up with no progress on the site. I couldn't make anything happen even with the help of other cast members."

"I guess it took me a bit longer to get used to the show. Meanwhile, Jeon So Min, another cast who joined 'Running Man' with me, was doing great after joining the show. She started getting a lot of success, winning awards like the Newcomer Award and the Best Excellence Award. I was nothing compared to her. That time made me wonder if I wasn't the right fit for the show.", said Yang Sechan.

"Looking back, I don't want to erase the memories of those moments. It was a precious time that made me learn a lot.", he said, then added, "I wish to make the memories less vivid, though. I'd like to keep the part that got me to learn and forget what I'd like to forget from that time."
Yang Sechan

(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
