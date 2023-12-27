[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Says to IU, "You Wanted to Collaborate with RM at First, Not Me!"

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS revealed that solo artist IU initially wanted to collaborate with the group's leader RM, not him.On December 26 episode of SUGA's YouTube show 'SUCHWITA', IU made a guest appearance.During their talk, SUGA said to IU, "The first time we've ever collaborated was in 2020, wasn't it? 'Eight' was the song we worked on then. I think we should get into a little more detail about our collaboration today. Our fans would love to know more about it."Then, he suddenly disclosed something that made IU sweat, "Shall we start with the fact that I was actually not the BTS member that you originally wanted to work with?"Shaking with awkward laughter, IU responded, "Seriously?! Are you really going to do this now?" which only made SUGA shrug.IU sighed and explained, "Okay, I guess I'll just have to let the world know what happened," then admitted that she did ask SUGA for RM's number so that she could collaborate with him.She continued, "If RM and I had worked together, we probably would've had lots of serious conversations, because I wasn't very mentally stable at the time. But I wanted to make a song feeling like that, you know what I mean? That's why I wanted RM's number. I ended up not reaching him though."IU then explained why she did not contact RM, "Not only did the act of me asking you for RM's number take a lot of courage already, but I also acted on impulse when I asked you for his number. The only thing in my mind was, 'I want my current feelings to be expressed in a song.' Since I didn't know RM at all as well, I couldn't muster up the courage to message him."Eventually, IU's desire to make a song during her struggles faded away, and she chose to breathe life into 'Eight', hence collaboration with SUGA.The K-pop artist stated, "Before anything else, I wanted to name the song. I went for 'Eight' because I felt like I was trapped in this never-ending cycle of lifeless moments in life, and I was 28 years old then. After deciding on the title, I was like, 'Maybe it will be meaningful to team up with someone who is the same age as me.'"She went on, "And one of the best producers of my age is SUGA. That's how I ended up asking SUGA here if he would be willing to produce a collaborative track with me."Shyly smiling, SUGA commented, "Everything went quick once we decided to team up. I gave her a bright song at first, but she told me that wasn't what she was looking for. So, I made her another song, and that became 'Eight'."(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)