뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Says to IU, "You Wanted to Collaborate with RM at First, Not Me!"
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Says to IU, "You Wanted to Collaborate with RM at First, Not Me!"

Published 2023.12.27 14:47 View Count
[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Says to IU, "You Wanted to Collaborate with RM at First, Not Me!"
SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS revealed that solo artist IU initially wanted to collaborate with the group's leader RM, not him. 

On December 26 episode of SUGA's YouTube show 'SUCHWITA', IU made a guest appearance. 

During their talk, SUGA said to IU, "The first time we've ever collaborated was in 2020, wasn't it? 'Eight' was the song we worked on then. I think we should get into a little more detail about our collaboration today. Our fans would love to know more about it." 

Then, he suddenly disclosed something that made IU sweat, "Shall we start with the fact that I was actually not the BTS member that you originally wanted to work with?" 

Shaking with awkward laughter, IU responded, "Seriously?! Are you really going to do this now?" which only made SUGA shrug. 
SUCHWITA
IU sighed and explained, "Okay, I guess I'll just have to let the world know what happened," then admitted that she did ask SUGA for RM's number so that she could collaborate with him. 

She continued, "If RM and I had worked together, we probably would've had lots of serious conversations, because I wasn't very mentally stable at the time. But I wanted to make a song feeling like that, you know what I mean? That's why I wanted RM's number. I ended up not reaching him though." 

IU then explained why she did not contact RM, "Not only did the act of me asking you for RM's number take a lot of courage already, but I also acted on impulse when I asked you for his number. The only thing in my mind was, 'I want my current feelings to be expressed in a song.' Since I didn't know RM at all as well, I couldn't muster up the courage to message him."
SUCHWITA
Eventually, IU's desire to make a song during her struggles faded away, and she chose to breathe life into 'Eight', hence collaboration with SUGA. 

The K-pop artist stated, "Before anything else, I wanted to name the song. I went for 'Eight' because I felt like I was trapped in this never-ending cycle of lifeless moments in life, and I was 28 years old then. After deciding on the title, I was like, 'Maybe it will be meaningful to team up with someone who is the same age as me.'" 

She went on, "And one of the best producers of my age is SUGA. That's how I ended up asking SUGA here if he would be willing to produce a collaborative track with me." 

Shyly smiling, SUGA commented, "Everything went quick once we decided to team up. I gave her a bright song at first, but she told me that wasn't what she was looking for. So, I made her another song, and that became 'Eight'."  
 

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지