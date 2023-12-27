[SBS Star] MAX Changmin Tells Why It Is "Annoying" When Hoobae Artists Say They Want to Be Like Him

이미지 확대하기

MAX Changmin of K-pop boy duo TVXQ! candidly shared how it feels when hoobae K-pop artists say they want to be like him.MAX Changmin guested on the December 26 episode of singer Sung Si-kyung's YouTube show and talked about his 20 years as a K-pop star.Sung Si-kyung praised MAX Changmin's remarkable growth compared to what he was like when he debuted and said, "If I were a hoobae artist, I would consider you to be the ideal type of K-pop star."MAX Changmin responded, "It's flattering yet also a little annoying when hoobae artists say they want to be like me."He continued, "I think their words don't come from a genuine appreciation for my work or admiration for me as an artist. They seem to be just talking about what I have now when they say they want to be like me."Sung Si-kyung asked MAX Changmin when he joined his agency, SM Entertainment, and he replied, "It was when I was 14 years old."MAX Changmin then said that he debuted as a member of TVXQ! after just one year of training, adding, "To be honest, it was too fast.""I didn't really start in the industry because I dreamed of being a K-pop star. I was captivated by the idea when I was young, and that's how I started my journey.", he said.MAX Changmin continued, "During your school years, not many students dream of pursuing something just because they like it. In my case, I was told that I needed to get good grades to be successful, so I tried to do that. But getting a lot of, 'You should do better.', instead of praise got me to seek recognition from anyone.""When the casting crew of SM Entertainment approached me and asked if I wanted to join them, offering an audition, I didn't know well about the job but was drawn to the fact that they recognized me and offered me an opportunity. That's how I started in the industry and got to where I am now."After listening to what MAX Changmin said, Sung Si-kyung responded, "Well, I think you are a talented artist. As you may know, giving one's best effort does not always lead to success. You achieved success because you were right for the job.""TVXQ! has set a good example in the industry, showing that being a K-pop star can be a long-lasting career. Watching you continue to work actively in the industry and keep your position at the top, hoobae artists must have seen new possibilities. They might think, 'Alright, not everyone in the industry stops working after a few years. We can also be like him.'.", Sung Si-kyung said, putting a smile on MAX Changmin's face.(Credit= '성시경 SUNG SI KYUNG' YouTube)(SBS Star)