뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Dong-wook to Skip His Honeymoon with Former SM Ent. Trainee Stella Kim
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim Dong-wook to Skip His Honeymoon with Former SM Ent. Trainee Stella Kim

Published 2023.12.26 18:03 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Dong-wook to Skip His Honeymoon with Former SM Ent. Trainee Stella Kim
Actor Kim Dong-wook is planned to go back to his work without going on his honeymoon. 

Previously on December 22, Kim Dong-wook married his non-celebrity girlfriend at Myeongdong Cathedral, Seoul. 

The wedding was held privately, but some photos from the wedding were uploaded on social media by celebrities that attended it. 

And on the day of their wedding, their wedding photos completely shook the internet. 

It was because the bride at the wedding was Stella Kim, who used to be a trainee at SM Entertainment. 
Stella Kim
All longtime K-pop fans are familiar with Stella Kim, since she almost became a member of August-2007-debuted K-pop girl group Girls' Generation; she was part of the pre-debut Girls' Generation team. 

In 2007, SM Entertainment gave her the opportunity to become a Girls' Generation member, but her parents implacably opposed to the idea that she had to leave the agency in the end. 

It is said that she is now a global marketer at a cosmetics company. 
Stella Kim
According to an exclusive report by news outlet OSEN on December 25, Kim Dong-wook and Stella Kim have decided to skip their honeymoon for now. 

The decision was made for Kim Dong-wook, as they felt that his work was more important at the moment. 

Kim Dong-wook apparently kicked off filming SBS' upcoming series 'The Violent Crime Unit that Is Not Strong but Charming' (literal translation) not so long ago. 

It seemed like they believed it was best not to take a break in between his shootings for himself, but also for his co-actors and production crew. 

OSEN noted that the couple will be going on their honeymoon once the shooting for the series is over. 
Kim Dong-wook
(Credit= 'sooyoungchoi' Instagram, Online Community, SBS) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지