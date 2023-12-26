[SBS Star] Kim Dong-wook to Skip His Honeymoon with Former SM Ent. Trainee Stella Kim

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Dong-wook is planned to go back to his work without going on his honeymoon.Previously on December 22, Kim Dong-wook married his non-celebrity girlfriend at Myeongdong Cathedral, Seoul.The wedding was held privately, but some photos from the wedding were uploaded on social media by celebrities that attended it.And on the day of their wedding, their wedding photos completely shook the internet.It was because the bride at the wedding was Stella Kim, who used to be a trainee at SM Entertainment.All longtime K-pop fans are familiar with Stella Kim, since she almost became a member of August-2007-debuted K-pop girl group Girls' Generation; she was part of the pre-debut Girls' Generation team.In 2007, SM Entertainment gave her the opportunity to become a Girls' Generation member, but her parents implacably opposed to the idea that she had to leave the agency in the end.It is said that she is now a global marketer at a cosmetics company.According to an exclusive report by news outlet OSEN on December 25, Kim Dong-wook and Stella Kim have decided to skip their honeymoon for now.The decision was made for Kim Dong-wook, as they felt that his work was more important at the moment.Kim Dong-wook apparently kicked off filming SBS' upcoming series 'The Violent Crime Unit that Is Not Strong but Charming' (literal translation) not so long ago.It seemed like they believed it was best not to take a break in between his shootings for himself, but also for his co-actors and production crew.OSEN noted that the couple will be going on their honeymoon once the shooting for the series is over.(Credit= 'sooyoungchoi' Instagram, Online Community, SBS)(SBS Star)