[SBS Star] SISTAR HYOLYN Says She Has Never Been Attracted to Other Celebrities & Explains Why

On the December 25 episode of SBS' YouTube show 'MMTG', BORA and HYOLYN, who is returning as SISTAR19, a subgroup of SISTAR, guested.
Entertainer Jaejae, the host, told the two about a reality dating show for celebrities that the 'MMTG' team has been working on.
She then revealed why the team went to BORA and HYOLYN: "I heard that you two are fiercely against celebrities dating each other.", which was about what SISTAR members had said in the past on a television show, where they strongly told a hoobae artist not to date other celebrities.
BORA responded, "We've had our share of experiences, so the advice might have come from those."
"Back in the day, we didn't even have KakaoTalk (the largest free mobile instant messaging application in Korea).", BORA said.
HYOLYN remarked, "Our agency promised to give us phones if we achieve our first win at music shows. Thankfully, our group made our first win sooner than expected. So, we had phones to use from then on. But at that time, KakaoTalk or social media weren't used much."
Then, HYOLYN revealed that she has never made a move on other celebrities, explaining, "It wasn't because we are both public figures. I just didn't find myself attracted to people in the same profession as me."
HYOLYN claimed she was not currently interested in getting married but still was excited to share how she wanted her wedding to be.
"I would like it to happen as the sun goes down. An outdoor wedding that feels like a party, where guests can enjoy themselves on the dance floor, is what I want. I've always wanted my wedding to be not too serious. I also considered making my wedding gown look like a stage costume, so I looked up if anyone opted for a shorter wedding dress. Maybe I could wear a classic long gown and tear up the lower part later.", she said.
BORA and HYOLYN went on to talk about their dating style and made the host happy by sharing that they are interested in joining the 'MMTG' team's celebrity reality dating show.
