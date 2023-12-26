[SBS Star] SISTAR HYOLYN Says She Has Never Been Attracted to Other Celebrities & Explains Why

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

HYOLYN of disbanded K-pop girl group SISTAR shared that she has never been attracted to other celebrities enough to make moves on them.On the December 25 episode of SBS' YouTube show 'MMTG', BORA and HYOLYN, who is returning as SISTAR19, a subgroup of SISTAR, guested.Entertainer Jaejae, the host, told the two about a reality dating show for celebrities that the 'MMTG' team has been working on.She then revealed why the team went to BORA and HYOLYN: "I heard that you two are fiercely against celebrities dating each other.", which was about what SISTAR members had said in the past on a television show, where they strongly told a hoobae artist not to date other celebrities.BORA responded, "We've had our share of experiences, so the advice might have come from those."Jaejae then told BORA and HYOLYN that some celebrities now flirt with each other at hair and makeup shops, using the iPhone's AirDrop function, which enables a transfer of files between phones; the news shocked the SISTAR19 members."Back in the day, we didn't even have KakaoTalk (the largest free mobile instant messaging application in Korea).", BORA said.HYOLYN remarked, "Our agency promised to give us phones if we achieve our first win at music shows. Thankfully, our group made our first win sooner than expected. So, we had phones to use from then on. But at that time, KakaoTalk or social media weren't used much."Then, HYOLYN revealed that she has never made a move on other celebrities, explaining, "It wasn't because we are both public figures. I just didn't find myself attracted to people in the same profession as me."While talking about marriage, HYOLYN said, "My mom and grandmother have been praying for me to find a life partner since I was a teenager. I've been told that it's important to pray for a spouse for a long time because it's the person you'll spend the rest of your life with.", and added, "I've begun praying for a spouse in my late twenties, though."HYOLYN claimed she was not currently interested in getting married but still was excited to share how she wanted her wedding to be."I would like it to happen as the sun goes down. An outdoor wedding that feels like a party, where guests can enjoy themselves on the dance floor, is what I want. I've always wanted my wedding to be not too serious. I also considered making my wedding gown look like a stage costume, so I looked up if anyone opted for a shorter wedding dress. Maybe I could wear a classic long gown and tear up the lower part later.", she said.BORA and HYOLYN went on to talk about their dating style and made the host happy by sharing that they are interested in joining the 'MMTG' team's celebrity reality dating show.(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube)(SBS Star)