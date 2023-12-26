[SBS Star] Lee Byung Hun Describes How Happy He Is About Being a Father of 2 Children

On December 26, media outlet Sports Chosun published their exclusive interview with Lee Byung Hun.
During the interview, Lee Byung Hun discussed his feelings about winning the Best Actor award at the recent Blue Dragon Film Awards with his performance in 'Concrete Utopia'.
Specifically, he spoke about his family's response to his big win.
He continued, "Even before I won the award, Jun-hoo looked so excited that Min-jung recorded him. When my name was announced as the winner, Jun-hoo was seen screaming at the top of his lungs and jumping up and down the couch like crazy. If anybody witnessed him, they would think that I had won the gold medal at the Olympics or something."
He chuckled and added, "Seeing him that happy made me really happy too. It was very rewarding. I think I was happier seeing him like that than the moment I had won the award. I know it's not anything big, but as a father, that was more than anything. My heart felt so warm."
"I was just in such a happy mood that I shouted, 'Nice, Birdie!' during my speech. 'Birdie' is my daughter's nickname. When I was coming home after the awards ceremony though, I thought to myself, 'Oh, a lot of people will be confused by what I said.'"
"My daughter, Birdie, she's a lucky ball. That's what everybody around us say as well. This year, not only did we receive a special Birdie gift, but 'Concrete Utopia' also did well. Plus, I won the Best Actor award!"
About a year and a half later in March 2015, Lee Min-jung gave birth to their first child Jun-hoo.
Then on December 21, their beautiful daughter with the nickname Birdie was born.
(Credit= '216jung' 'byunghun0712' Instagram)
(SBS Star)