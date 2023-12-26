[SBS Star] IU Says She & BTS V Tried to Leave the Site While Shooting Her New Music Video But Failed

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist IU told an episode that happened while filming the music video for her upcoming song, in which V of K-pop boy group BTS featured.On December 25, IU shared a glimpse of her commercial shoot on her YouTube channel.In the video, IU said she had caught the flu and has been dealing with it for the last five days."With the flu medication, I'm not myself at all. I've been feeling very dizzy and dazed.", she said, "Yesterday was the fourth day since I got the flu, and I stayed up recording until the early hours of today. The flu patch has made me feel disoriented, but I've been pushing through my work anyway.", said the singer.When asked about her upcoming song, IU responded, "Well, Koreans have our 'eol' (soul). Yesterday, I tried to portray 'eol' in the song, which I was not feeling much with the flu going on.", she jokingly said and mentioned that she listened to the recording and was content with how it turned out.Regarding her plans for next year, IU said, "I'll be away from Korea in January. I've been wanting to show different sides of me in my next project, so we decided to finish it in another country."; the singer then said she will spend most of 2024 outside of Korea, "I've been both worried and excited since we will be doing something really exciting."IU also shared what it was like to make the music video for her new song.The singer said she had seen the edited version of the music video and thanked the director, Um Tae-hwa, gave a thumbs-up, and then made a heart with her hands to the camera."The tone and mood of the set were fantastic.", IU said, noting, "The footage I watched didn't have computer graphics yet, but it was still impressive. It had a certain vibe that none of my previous music videos had. It was truly unique!"Then, a staff member asked, "But didn't you try to get away during the music video shoot?"; IU replied that she did and started to tell the story of her unsuccessful attempt to get away from the filming site, which included V, who was also there to be on IU's upcoming music video."I tried to leave but couldn't because my car had a flat tire. The funny thing is that V's car got a flat tire before mine did. After hearing that, I thought, 'Well, then I'll get away without him.', but then I found out that my car had a punctured tire, too.", IU said and joked that there might have been glass pieces scattered around to stop anyone from getting away.(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube, '아이유(IU)' Facebook)(SBS Star)