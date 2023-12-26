[SBS Star] VIDEO: Everyone Is Shocked to Discover How Much Ahn Junghwan's Cute Son Has Changed

On December 21, Lee Hyewon uploaded a video on her YouTube channel featuring Ahn Ri-hwan.
The video started off with trumpeter Ahn Ri-hwan getting ready for a trumpet performance for humanitarian organization Save the Children.
Unlike that time, he had surprisingly become big and mature, with his voice deep.
After getting ready, Ahn Ri-hwan and Lee Hyewon spoke together for a bit.
Then, Ahn Ri-hwan went to perform, without looking nervous, and managed to mesmerize the audience with his trumpet performance.
Following the performance, Ahn Ri-hwan said with a shy smile, "I would love to perform again. I'll prepare and perform better then. And I hope my performance will give good opportunities to many children."
They left comments such as, "OMG I can't believe you've grown this much, Ri-hwan! You're still a little child in my head," "That's seriously Ri-hwan? He looks completely different. Wow," "Hang on. Like... Really? How do kids grow so fast?" and more.
Born in 2008, Ahn Ri-hwan is 15 years old. Last year, he became the youngest trumpeter to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City, the United States.
