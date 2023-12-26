[SBS Star] VIDEO: Everyone Is Shocked to Discover How Much Ahn Junghwan's Cute Son Has Changed

이미지 확대하기

Everyone is shocked to find out how much former soccer player Ahn Junghwan and former Miss Korea contestant Lee Hyewon's son Ahn Ri-hwan has transformed in the last couple of years.On December 21, Lee Hyewon uploaded a video on her YouTube channel featuring Ahn Ri-hwan.The video started off with trumpeter Ahn Ri-hwan getting ready for a trumpet performance for humanitarian organization Save the Children.This was his first video appearance since 2015, when he last filmed MBC's popular reality show 'Dad! Where Are We Going?' with Ahn Junghwan.Unlike that time, he had surprisingly become big and mature, with his voice deep.After getting ready, Ahn Ri-hwan and Lee Hyewon spoke together for a bit.Then, Ahn Ri-hwan went to perform, without looking nervous, and managed to mesmerize the audience with his trumpet performance.Following the performance, Ahn Ri-hwan said with a shy smile, "I would love to perform again. I'll prepare and perform better then. And I hope my performance will give good opportunities to many children."As soon as this video was released, the comment section piled up with Ahn Ri-hwan's fans' comments.They left comments such as, "OMG I can't believe you've grown this much, Ri-hwan! You're still a little child in my head," "That's seriously Ri-hwan? He looks completely different. Wow," "Hang on. Like... Really? How do kids grow so fast?" and more.Born in 2008, Ahn Ri-hwan is 15 years old. Last year, he became the youngest trumpeter to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City, the United States.(Credit= '제2혜원' YouTube, MBC Dad! Where Are We Going?)(SBS Star)