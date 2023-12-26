[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Kang & Kim Yoo Jung's Cute Moments Behind Their Kissing Scene Captured

이미지 확대하기

Actor Song Kang and actress Kim Yoo Jung's cute moments behind their viral sprinkler kissing scene were unveiled.On December 21, the team of SBS' series 'My Demon' released behind-the-scenes footage of Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung's recent kissing scene online.The video started off with Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung getting ready for their kissing scenes at an indoor garden.They were first seen practicing and discussing their scenes in detail ahead of the shoot.When the shooting began, they immediately immersed themselves in their characters; they kissed upon confirming their mutual romantic feelings.Their scenes were serious, but Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung were the opposite of serious when the cameras were not rolling.During many breaks between their kissing scenes, they were seen continuously joking about, giggling and having fun talks.Once the cameras started rolling again though, they turned serious and passionately kissed one another.After a couple of takes, a sprinkler head went off above their heads while Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung kissed.Despite the fact that the water from the sprinkler head made their clothes, shoes, hair, faces and bodies wet, they remained professional, carrying on kissing for ages.But as soon as they heard the cut sign from the director, they dissed one another, saying how terrible they looked with wet hair and smudged makeup.The two stars were spotted making jokes like, "Hold on, who are you? I don't think I know you. You look like a drowned rat!"Watching this footage, fans could not help themselves but laugh and smile.(Credit= 'SBS Catch' YouTube)(SBS Star)