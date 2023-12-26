뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Kang & Kim Yoo Jung's Cute Moments Behind Their Kissing Scene Captured
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Kang & Kim Yoo Jung's Cute Moments Behind Their Kissing Scene Captured

Published 2023.12.26 11:30 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Kang & Kim Yoo Jungs Cute Moments Behind Their Kissing Scene Captured
Actor Song Kang and actress Kim Yoo Jung's cute moments behind their viral sprinkler kissing scene were unveiled. 

On December 21, the team of SBS' series 'My Demon' released behind-the-scenes footage of Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung's recent kissing scene online. 

The video started off with Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung getting ready for their kissing scenes at an indoor garden. 

They were first seen practicing and discussing their scenes in detail ahead of the shoot. 
Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung
When the shooting began, they immediately immersed themselves in their characters; they kissed upon confirming their mutual romantic feelings. 

Their scenes were serious, but Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung were the opposite of serious when the cameras were not rolling. 

During many breaks between their kissing scenes, they were seen continuously joking about, giggling and having fun talks.

Once the cameras started rolling again though, they turned serious and passionately kissed one another. 
Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung
After a couple of takes, a sprinkler head went off above their heads while Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung kissed. 

Despite the fact that the water from the sprinkler head made their clothes, shoes, hair, faces and bodies wet, they remained professional, carrying on kissing for ages.  

But as soon as they heard the cut sign from the director, they dissed one another, saying how terrible they looked with wet hair and smudged makeup.

The two stars were spotted making jokes like, "Hold on, who are you? I don't think I know you. You look like a drowned rat!" 

Watching this footage, fans could not help themselves but laugh and smile. 
 

(Credit= 'SBS Catch' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지