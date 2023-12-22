[SBS Star] Hwang Jae-gyun Claims Ji Yeon Was the One Who Started Flirting with Him & Tells How She Did It

A video featuring professional baseball player Lee Dae Ho's conversation with Hwang Jae-gyun was posted on Lee Dae Ho's YouTube channel on December 21.
During their conversation, Lee Dae Ho asked Hwang Jae-gyun how he got married to Ji Yeon, saying, "I knew you were close to many celebrities, but I never thought you would suddenly marry one."
Then Hwang Jae-gyun said, "Well, I was the one who proposed to Ji Yeon, but she was the one who started the flirtation."
To Lee Dae Ho asking if Ji Yeon agreed with this claim, Hwang Jae-gyun said, "I always mention it at home.", chuckling.
"This stylist I know knows Ji Yeon. Since about four years ago, he's been trying to set me up with someone, and it turned out to be Ji Yeon. I wasn't so into the idea of being set up, so I suggested, 'Why don't the three of us go eat something together sometime?'.", he recalled.
"The stylist called me one day and asked if I wanted to come join him and his friend.", he continued, "This happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, so I wanted to know if the person was vaccinated. He said they were, so I went there. And there she was, Ji Yeon."
He added, "How she talked and treated others showed her kindness. She kept showing interest in me, and I reciprocated, knowing how nice she was. Eventually, I was the one who asked her out, and I was also the one who asked her to marry me."
"Let me give you an example. One day, she asked about my ideal type, and I answered that I fall for women who are pretty when they smile. Then she said, 'Just so you know, I'm super pretty when I smile.'.", Hwang Jae-gyun said, leaving the filming crew and Lee Dae Ho envious.
