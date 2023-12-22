[SBS Star] Hwang Jae-gyun Claims Ji Yeon Was the One Who Started Flirting with Him & Tells How She Did It

이미지 확대하기

Professional baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun talked about how he and his wife, Ji Yeon of K-pop girl group T-ARA, fell in love.A video featuring professional baseball player Lee Dae Ho's conversation with Hwang Jae-gyun was posted on Lee Dae Ho's YouTube channel on December 21.During their conversation, Lee Dae Ho asked Hwang Jae-gyun how he got married to Ji Yeon, saying, "I knew you were close to many celebrities, but I never thought you would suddenly marry one."Then Hwang Jae-gyun said, "Well, I was the one who proposed to Ji Yeon, but she was the one who started the flirtation."To Lee Dae Ho asking if Ji Yeon agreed with this claim, Hwang Jae-gyun said, "I always mention it at home.", chuckling.Hwang Jae-gyun proceeded to share the story of how he and Ji Yeon first met."This stylist I know knows Ji Yeon. Since about four years ago, he's been trying to set me up with someone, and it turned out to be Ji Yeon. I wasn't so into the idea of being set up, so I suggested, 'Why don't the three of us go eat something together sometime?'.", he recalled."The stylist called me one day and asked if I wanted to come join him and his friend.", he continued, "This happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, so I wanted to know if the person was vaccinated. He said they were, so I went there. And there she was, Ji Yeon."Hwang Jae-gyun went on, "I'll be honest. It was impossible to resist falling when someone that beautiful started to flirt with me. Throughout our phone calls and text messages, she made it clear that she was interested in me with straightforward comments."He added, "How she talked and treated others showed her kindness. She kept showing interest in me, and I reciprocated, knowing how nice she was. Eventually, I was the one who asked her out, and I was also the one who asked her to marry me."After hearing the whole story, Lee Dae Ho responded, "So, it was you who made the first move.", but Hwang Jae-gyun insisted, "No, she flirted me into asking her out.""Let me give you an example. One day, she asked about my ideal type, and I answered that I fall for women who are pretty when they smile. Then she said, 'Just so you know, I'm super pretty when I smile.'.", Hwang Jae-gyun said, leaving the filming crew and Lee Dae Ho envious.Meanwhile, Ji Yeon married Hwang Jae-gyun, six years older than her, in December last year.(Credit= '이대호 [RE:DAEHO]' YouTube, 'jiyeon2__' Instagram)(SBS Star)