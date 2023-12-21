[SBS Star] "The Thought of Going Home Gives Me Strength" Jang Na-ra Talks About Her Married Life

이미지 확대하기

Actress Jang Na-ra opened up about her married life with a six-year-younger husband.On December 21, the production presentation for TV CHOSUN's upcoming drama 'My Happy Ending' took place at Stanford Hotel Seoul in Mapo District, Seoul.Producer Cho Su-won and the cast of 'My Happy Ending', Jang Na-ra, Son Ho Jun, So E Hyun, Lee Ki Taek, Kim Hong Pa, and Park Ho-san attended the event to discuss the drama.'My Happy Ending', a thriller, follows 'Seo Jae-won' (Jang Na-ra), a self-made CEO of a furniture company.'Seo Jae-won', who thought she had it all, faces betrayal from the people she trusted and strives to find her own happiness.During the event, the producer said, "This drama has a multitude of narratives, and I was worried about how to tell these stories. But these cast members did a perfect job portraying the characters."He added, "Jang Na-ra's role was so demanding that watching the footage of her performance made me wonder how she managed to do it for nine months. She did an amazing job portraying the character."Jang Na-ra told how she handled the emotional toll of playing the character, "Once I leave the set, all the emotions I felt while filming fade away. The thought of going home gives me the strength to keep getting through the filming."She continued, "The hardest part was the sheer volume of the script I had to deal with. It was quite physically challenging. So, I took supplements regularly to have enough energy to continue."When asked about her married life, Jang Na-ra smiled shyly."It's just like any other marriage.", she said, adding, "When I take on a project, I put my all into filming. My husband works in the same industry, and we rarely get to see each other since both of us have been busy working.""But our relationship couldn't be better when we saw each other again after a while. We support each other in our projects and talk about them. But since we don't really share many specifics about our works, my husband has been eagerly waiting for this drama to air.", she said, beaming.In June 2022, Jang Na-ra married her non-celebrity boyfriend, a camera operator whom she met while filming SBS' drama 'VIP' (2019).(Credit= 'TVCHOSUN - TV조선' YouTube, 'nara0318' Instagram, SBS VIP)(SBS Star)