[SBS Star] "She Hugged Me Back and Said…" Zo In Sung Recalls His Emotional Moment with Kim Hye Soo

Actor Zo In Sung fondly recalled winning his first-ever Best Supporting Actor award at the Blue Dragon Film Awards and a special moment with actress Kim Hye Soo on her last day as the host of the ceremony.On December 21, news outlet Sports Chosun released an exclusive interview with Zo In Sung where he talked about his experience of winning the Best Supporting Actor award with his outstanding performance in the film 'Smugglers' at November 24's 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards."It's been a while since I got the award, but it still makes me feel good. I've been getting so many congratulations, making this year's end more joyous than ever. I was happy to receive the award myself, but I was even happier to see the 'Smugglers' team's collective effort recognized with the Best Film award. I thought it was a fantastic way to wrap up 'Smugglers'. I'd like to thank the audiences who loved 'Smugglers' once more. It's been the best year's end I've ever had and ever will.", he said.Zo In Sung then mentioned another 'Smugglers' cast Kim Hye Soo, "Also, it was the last day for Kim Hye Soo as the host of the Blue Dragon Film Awards. So the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards held a special significance for the 'Smugglers' team."With so many prominent contestants competing, the actor said he did not expect to win the Best Supporting Actor award."To be honest, I was expecting Park Jung Min, another 'Smugglers' cast member who was also up for the Best Supporting Actor award, would win. He took more trouble on the site than I did, going into the water and everything. Some part of me hoped he would win the award, and I was ready to applaud him as loud as I could if he did. However, I was announced as the winner, and walking up to the stage, I felt mixed emotions. Thankfully, Park Jung Min was genuinely happy and excited about my win, as if he had won the award. He showed his support for me, which I greatly appreciated."The actor then talked about his heartfelt moment on stage with Kim Hye Soo which happened during his acceptance speech.Before finishing his acceptance speech, Zo In Sung said, "If there's still time, I want to give a big hug to the host Kim Hye Soo, who I think would be delighted by my win more than anyone else, for the last time."; he then rushed over to the podium where the hosts were and hugged Kim Hye Soo, creating a truly unforgettable moment.Reflecting on this moment, Zo In Sung said, "I'm one of Kim Hye Soo's many hoobaes who always admired her. Kim Hye Soo was always there for the hoobaes at the Blue Dragon Film Awards and warmly embraced them when they were nervous. I wanted to express how thankful I was for her. I thought a heartfelt hug could be a better way to do that than any words, so I mustered up the courage and asked if I could do so.""When I hugged Kim Hye Soo, she hugged me back and whispered, 'This moment will stay with me forever.'. That made the moment unforgettable for me.", he added with a smile.(Credit= 'zoinsung_official' Instagram, 'KBS Entertain' YouTube, MOVIE & NEW)(SBS Star)