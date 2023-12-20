[SBS Star] "Wow, He's So Caring!" Kim Woo Bin Demonstrates Sweet Manners at a Year-End Party

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Everybody is non-stop talking about how sweet actor Kim Woo Bin is.On December 16 episode of MBC's reality show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', comedian Lee Young Ja was seen throwing a year-end party.To her special party, she invited the leads of the movie 'Alienoid' and some comedians.As a foodie, Lee Young Ja prepared various foods for them, and one of them was freshly-made kimchi (fermented cabbage).When Kim Tae Ri and Ryu Jun Yeol tried her kimchi, they immediately exclaimed, "Oh, this is amazing!"Hearing them, Jin Seon-kyu wanted to try it as well, so he grabbed a piece of cabbage with his gloved-hand and tried putting it in his mouth.But since it was a long piece, he struggled to put it in all at once, as he worried about the possibility of kimchi juice dropping on his shirt.Kim Woo Bin quickly noticed his struggles and without saying anything, he put his hand under his piece of kimchi to make sure nothing got on the shirt.Right after that, Kim Woo Bin went into the kitchen behind him and grabbed a whole roll of paper towel from there.Then, he went around the table and gave each of them a paper towel so that they could wipe their lips after having kimchi.Even after Kim Woo Bin got back to his seat afterward, he constantly looked around to check if anyone needed anything.Later, when another bowl of food in the kitchen was all ready to be served, he quietly got chopsticks out and started setting them on the table as well.Impressed, Hong Hyun Hee wowed and commented, "How do you manage to always notice everything so fast?"With a shy smile, Kim Woo Bin gave a humble response, "I've had many part-time jobs before. I've worked at restaurants, pubs and places like that."Regardless of his part-time experience, everything he did at the party seemed to prove how kind, caring and sweet Kim Woo Bin is.(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere)(SBS Star)