뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Wow, He's So Caring!" Kim Woo Bin Demonstrates Sweet Manners at a Year-End Party
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "Wow, He's So Caring!" Kim Woo Bin Demonstrates Sweet Manners at a Year-End Party

Published 2023.12.20 16:26 View Count
[SBS Star] "Wow, Hes So Caring!" Kim Woo Bin Demonstrates Sweet Manners at a Year-End Party
Everybody is non-stop talking about how sweet actor Kim Woo Bin is. 

On December 16 episode of MBC's reality show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', comedian Lee Young Ja was seen throwing a year-end party. 

To her special party, she invited the leads of the movie 'Alienoid' and some comedians. 

As a foodie, Lee Young Ja prepared various foods for them, and one of them was freshly-made kimchi (fermented cabbage). 

When Kim Tae Ri and Ryu Jun Yeol tried her kimchi, they immediately exclaimed, "Oh, this is amazing!" 
Kim Woo Bin
Hearing them, Jin Seon-kyu wanted to try it as well, so he grabbed a piece of cabbage with his gloved-hand and tried putting it in his mouth. 

But since it was a long piece, he struggled to put it in all at once, as he worried about the possibility of kimchi juice dropping on his shirt. 

Kim Woo Bin quickly noticed his struggles and without saying anything, he put his hand under his piece of kimchi to make sure nothing got on the shirt. 
Kim Woo Bin
Right after that, Kim Woo Bin went into the kitchen behind him and grabbed a whole roll of paper towel from there.

Then, he went around the table and gave each of them a paper towel so that they could wipe their lips after having kimchi. 

Even after Kim Woo Bin got back to his seat afterward, he constantly looked around to check if anyone needed anything. 
Kim Woo Bin
Later, when another bowl of food in the kitchen was all ready to be served, he quietly got chopsticks out and started setting them on the table as well. 

Impressed, Hong Hyun Hee wowed and commented, "How do you manage to always notice everything so fast?" 

With a shy smile, Kim Woo Bin gave a humble response, "I've had many part-time jobs before. I've worked at restaurants, pubs and places like that." 

Regardless of his part-time experience, everything he did at the party seemed to prove how kind, caring and sweet Kim Woo Bin is.
Kim Woo Bin
(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지