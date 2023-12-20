[SBS Star] 'EXchange 2' Nam Hee-doo Shares His Marriage Plan with Lee Na-yeon

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

'EXchange 2' star ice hockey player Nam Hee-doo revealed his marriage plan with his girlfriend announcer Lee Na-yeon.On December 19 episode of KBS' television show 'The Return of Superman', Nam Hee-doo spent a day with fencer Kim Jun-ho and his son Eun-woo.While having some barbecue for dinner, Nam Hee-doo video-called Lee Na-yeon to officially introduce Kim Jun-ho and Eun-woo to her.After the short video call, Kim Jun-ho asked Nam Hee-doo, "Will you join 'The Return of Superman' with your child? When will that be?"As soon as Nam Hee-doo gave him a positive answer, he got a pen and paper out for him to sign an agreement.Nam Hee-doo laughed and signed the agreement, then honestly told him, "I do really want to get married."He continued, "I want to get married, but I'm worried about too many things. I want to get married before I turn 30. So, that's less than four years to go."Sounding a little excited, Kim Jun-ho asked the number of children he wishes to have.Nam Hee-doo answered, "I want two kids. I want one to be a son and another one to be a daughter. My girlfriend wants two kids as well."Following that, Nam Hee-doo curiously asked Kim Jun-ho, "What kind of struggles do you have once you are married? I know I haven't even started it, but I'm already so worried about this whole being married and raising children together."Kim Jun-ho's advice was this: "Well, your wife will have a much harder time than you. So, just say you're sorry for everything. Marriage and childcare go far deeper than what you see on the surface. It's reality."Nam Hee-doo and Lee Na-yeon were on and off with their relationship from January 2018 until they appeared in last year's smash hit show 'EXchange 2'.'EXchange 2' is a dating show where ex-couples are invited to stay at the same place and go on different dates, then asked to choose whether to rekindle old flames or pursue a new romance with someone they met on the show at the end of their stay.At the end of the show, Nam Hee-doo and Lee Na-yeon decided to get back together; they have now been together for about four years.(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman, 'esquire.korea' Instagram)(SBS Star)