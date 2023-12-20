[SBS Star] 'EXchange 2' Nam Hee-doo Shares His Marriage Plan with Lee Na-yeon

On December 19 episode of KBS' television show 'The Return of Superman', Nam Hee-doo spent a day with fencer Kim Jun-ho and his son Eun-woo.
While having some barbecue for dinner, Nam Hee-doo video-called Lee Na-yeon to officially introduce Kim Jun-ho and Eun-woo to her.
As soon as Nam Hee-doo gave him a positive answer, he got a pen and paper out for him to sign an agreement.
Nam Hee-doo laughed and signed the agreement, then honestly told him, "I do really want to get married."
He continued, "I want to get married, but I'm worried about too many things. I want to get married before I turn 30. So, that's less than four years to go."
Nam Hee-doo answered, "I want two kids. I want one to be a son and another one to be a daughter. My girlfriend wants two kids as well."
Following that, Nam Hee-doo curiously asked Kim Jun-ho, "What kind of struggles do you have once you are married? I know I haven't even started it, but I'm already so worried about this whole being married and raising children together."
Kim Jun-ho's advice was this: "Well, your wife will have a much harder time than you. So, just say you're sorry for everything. Marriage and childcare go far deeper than what you see on the surface. It's reality."
'EXchange 2' is a dating show where ex-couples are invited to stay at the same place and go on different dates, then asked to choose whether to rekindle old flames or pursue a new romance with someone they met on the show at the end of their stay.
At the end of the show, Nam Hee-doo and Lee Na-yeon decided to get back together; they have now been together for about four years.
(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman, 'esquire.korea' Instagram)
(SBS Star)