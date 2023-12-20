[SBS Star] "She Spoke to Me First and..." Lee Hyo-ri Touches the Heart of YouTuber with Rare Disease

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri touched the heart of a YouTuber with a rare disease.Recently, one YouTuber updated her YouTube channel with a video of herself going to Jeju Island.On her way to Jeju Island, she happened to sit next to Lee Hyo-ri, heading back to her Jeju Island home after her work in Seoul, on the plane.The YouTuber explained that Lee Hyo-ri initiated a conversation after take-off, and it was Lee Hyo-ri who suggested that she filmed a video of them talking together when she told her that she posts videos of her battle against rare skin disease on YouTube.During their conversation, the YouTuber said, "When I was young, I thought medications for my skin condition would be out by the time I became an adult. It's really sad that nothing has changed for me. And it's even sadder to think that things will stay the same for the next 30 years or more."She continued, "I'm always in and out of the hospital. It's kind of nice to be hospitalized though, because their injections really kill the pain well."Lee Hyo-ri worryingly responded, "Being hospitalized for too long probably doesn't make you feel so good though. Plus, if you keep getting them, you'll eventually develop a tolerance to pain-relief injections, right?"The YouTuber answered, "Yes, but it's okay as long as I keep loving myself. I just always make sure that I think positively. At the end of the day, it's my inner happiness that's most important."Lee Hyo-ri carefully listened to her words for a while after that, and at the end of their conversation, she said, "Have a good trip. And keep it up!"About their unexpected conversation, the YouTuber wrote, "I still can't believe that I got to speak to Lee Hyo-ri. Throughout our conversation, Lee Hyo-ri paid attention to every word I said. She also looked at me with the sincerest eye. I'm a very introverted person, but she made me feel comfortable as well. She was kind and friendly. Thank you for such special memories, unnie!"(Credit= 'daily여니' YouTube)(SBS Star)