[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun·Han So-hee Say 'Gyeongseong Creature' Filming Was Hard from the First Day

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Park Seo Jun and actress Han So-hee shared how hard the filming of 'Gyeongseong Creature' was from the beginning.On December 19, the production presentation for Netflix's upcoming series 'Gyeongseong Creature' was held in a studio in Yongsan District, Seoul.During the event, Park Seo Jun and Han So-hee, the two leads, shared some stories about how they filmed the series.Park Seo Jun said, "The very first scene I filmed was me getting tortured. The day was cold, as I recall. Water was constantly poured on me, leaving my whole body soaked. Shooting the scene that difficult from the start of the filming process made me wonder, 'Is this some sort of hazing ritual?'.""That scene really made an impact on me. It got me thinking, 'How hard this drama's filming could be at the end if it starts like this?'.", the actor playfully remarked."On one hand, I had the slightest doubt if I had made a bad choice doing this project.", he said, then added, "Just kidding. It actually made me fully dedicate myself to this series."Han So-hee said her first filming experience was also challenging, sharing that she had to keep turning her head in the strong wind until the producer was satisfied with the scene."After doing it over and over again, I got a cramp on my neck. I was unable to turn my head the next day. But the scene wouldn't have been complete without the director's relentless effort.", she said and laughed."I did wonder, 'How hard this drama's filming could be at the end if it starts like this?', though.", Han So-hee added, echoing Park Seo Jun's earlier statement, causing laughter from the entire studio.Set in the spring of 1945 in Gyeongseong (the old name for Seoul) in its darkest era, 'Gyeongseong Creature' depicts the story of two young adults confronting a strange creature born from greed and their battle against it for survival.Han So-hee played 'Yoon Chae-ok', a specialist in finding missing people who had been looking for her long-lost mother.As 'Yoon Chae-ok' meets 'Hang Tae-sang' (Park Seo Jun), the best informant in Gyeongseong, they make a deal to help each other with their respective quests.Part 1 of 'Gyeongseong Creature' will be released on December 22, and part 2 on January 5, 2024.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)