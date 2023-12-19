[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun·Han So-hee Say 'Gyeongseong Creature' Filming Was Hard from the First Day

On December 19, the production presentation for Netflix's upcoming series 'Gyeongseong Creature' was held in a studio in Yongsan District, Seoul.
During the event, Park Seo Jun and Han So-hee, the two leads, shared some stories about how they filmed the series.
"That scene really made an impact on me. It got me thinking, 'How hard this drama's filming could be at the end if it starts like this?'.", the actor playfully remarked.
"On one hand, I had the slightest doubt if I had made a bad choice doing this project.", he said, then added, "Just kidding. It actually made me fully dedicate myself to this series."
"After doing it over and over again, I got a cramp on my neck. I was unable to turn my head the next day. But the scene wouldn't have been complete without the director's relentless effort.", she said and laughed.
"I did wonder, 'How hard this drama's filming could be at the end if it starts like this?', though.", Han So-hee added, echoing Park Seo Jun's earlier statement, causing laughter from the entire studio.
Han So-hee played 'Yoon Chae-ok', a specialist in finding missing people who had been looking for her long-lost mother.
As 'Yoon Chae-ok' meets 'Hang Tae-sang' (Park Seo Jun), the best informant in Gyeongseong, they make a deal to help each other with their respective quests.
Part 1 of 'Gyeongseong Creature' will be released on December 22, and part 2 on January 5, 2024.
(SBS Star)