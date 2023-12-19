뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jang Dong-yoon Says He Already Thought About His Honeymoon Destination
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jang Dong-yoon Says He Already Thought About His Honeymoon Destination

Published 2023.12.19 16:30 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jang Dong-yoon Says He Already Thought About His Honeymoon Destination
Actor Jang Dong-yoon revealed that he had already thought about where to go for his honeymoon. 

On December 18, Jang Dong-yoon joined SBS' YouTube channel 'MMTG' as a special guest. 

On this day, the host Jae-jae warmly welcomed Jang Dong-yoon to the studio and dived straight into 'question time'; the topic was about love. 

When asked if he wishes to be in love, Jang Dong-yoon immediately answered, "Yes, of course. I would love to be in love right now." 

He added, "Every day, I pray for my wife to be the right person for me. I really want to get married." 

Jae-jae burst out laughing and concluded that he was a man crazy about love. 
Jang Dong-yoon
Jang Dong-yoon then surprised Jae-jae by revealing that he had already thought about a place where he would like to go on his honeymoon with his future wife. 

The actor told Jae-jae, "I want to do a Michelin-starred restaurant tour with her. I seriously love eating. Apparently, Peru is the new popular destination for foodies. I've already got a couple of restaurants there saved on my phone," adding, "I want to get married before 40." 
Jang Dong-yoon
After that, Jang Dong-yoon shyly shared that he is the type of guy who makes the first move. 

"I'm usually the one who makes the first move. There's no stopping once I decide that I'm going to ask her out. I'll only ask her out if I can really sense that there's something going on between us though." 
Jang Dong-yoon
Regarding his type, appearance-wise, Jang Dong-yoon chose Canadian actress Rachel McAdams. 

Then, he stated, "I like girls that are similar to me. First of all, I would like to meet someone who would be willing to go to church with me. I also want her to be someone who takes good care of her health." 

He explained why 'health' was important, "I quit two out of drinking alcohol, smoking and drinking coffee. I never smoked to start with, so I should leave smoking out anyway. But yeah. I stopped drinking coffee recently, and I've been sleeping like a baby. I've also been staying away from alcohol." 
 

(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.