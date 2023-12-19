뉴스
[SBS Star] Seo In Guk Says He & Lee Si Eon Had Doubts about 'Reply 1997' Before It Aired
Published 2023.12.19
Singer/actor Seo In Guk shared that he and his 'Reply 1997' co-star Lee Si Eon were unsure if the series would succeed.

On the December 18 episode of comedian Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show, musical theater actor Lee Kyoo Hyung and Seo In Guk guested.

Seo In Guk, who made his debut after winning Mnet's audition show 'Superstar K' season 1 in 2009, said that he first met Shin Dong-yeob while appearing on television shows after his debut.

Shin Dong-yeob then mentioned tvN's mega-hit television series 'Reply 1997', where Seo In Guk starred alongside Jung Eun Ji of K-pop girl group Apink.

"Your performance in 'Reply 1997' surprised many people. You did an amazing job.", Shin Dong-yeob praised, and Seo In Guk replied that he was not sure if the series would be successful before it aired.
Seo In Guk & Lee Si Eon
Then he said that Lee Si Eon, a fellow 'Reply 1997' cast member, often expressed his doubts about the series, with his signature grumpy attitude.

"Lee Si Eon and I decided to check out the edited version because we were curious to see how it turned out. It was unfinished at that point, so I was unsure about the series after watching it. The background music wasn't there, and the editing wasn't complete. After watching it, Lee Si Eon said, 'This is going to fail. I wasn't a fan of Seo In Guk and Jung Eun Ji working on this project from the beginning.'. We shared a taxi that day, and all the way home, Lee Si Eon couldn't stop talking about how the series was destined to fail.", Seo In Guk reflected.
Seo In Guk & Lee Si Eon
"But once it aired, the series became an instant sensation!", Shin Dong-yeob exclaimed and asked how Lee Si Eon felt about its success.

Seo In Guk laughed and said, "He was all, 'The story itself is amazing, so the series was bound to succeed.'."; Shin Dong-yeob could not help but burst into laughter when he heard about Lee Si Eon's sudden attitude change.

"Now, he's trying to convince director Shin Won-ho to make another one of the 'Reply' series. He's like, 'It's time for 'Reply 2002'! Let's tell the tale of the 2002 FIFA World Cup!'.", Seo In Guk said, playfully imitating Lee Si Eon's voice, causing the host to burst into laughter once more.
Seo In Guk & Lee Si Eon

(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, tvN Reply 1997)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
