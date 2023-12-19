[SBS Star] VIDEO: BOYNEXTDOOR's Security Guard Spotted Slamming a Fan to the Floor

이미지 확대하기

과잉경호다vs애초에 붙어서 촬영하는게 문제다로

의견갈리는 보넥도 공항 영상 https://t.co/84ypd0STc5 pic.twitter.com/9F9VZv4pt0 — 뽀송이�� (@BBOSONGEEEEE) December 17, 2023

아 뭐야

공항에서

태산이랑 재현이 넘어진거

나만 지금 안거야!!?!

조심해�� pic.twitter.com/xOeIbyT2A1 — 로사공이 (@rosagong2) December 16, 2023

The recent handling of K-pop boy group BOYNEXTDOOR's fan by the group's security team sparked debate online.On December 18, one K-pop fan posted a video on X, and the video instantly went viral.The video depicted BOYNEXTDOOR at the airport, surrounded by security guards.There were also fans following them, trying to snap their pictures.Then, one fan, busy looking at BOYNEXTDOOR through the lens of her camera, was seen going a little too close to them.Right then, the nearest security guard pushed her with great force, slamming her to the floor.His action resulted in a loud impact that surprised everyone around; a lot of people looked back to see what was going on.Despite all this, the security team just kept going, continuing to protect BOYNEXTDOOR.There are definitely more people saying what the security guard did was wrong, but the internet is divided over this.Many state that they do understand how stressed they may be due to these obsessive fans that follow their stars everywhere, but they did not have to treat them violently; the fan could have gotten severely injured or even died.Some believe that those fans deserved it though, because BOYNEXTDOOR's fans are known for their aggressive behavior at the airport.Just last weekend, their fans pushed the members while trying to get closer to them, making two of them fall.The video has now been viewed over 9 million times, and the debate is still going on.(Credit= Online Community, KOZ Entertainment)(SBS Star)