[SBS Star] Go Youn-jung Kindly Treats the Team of Her Upcoming Series to Puffer Jackets

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Go Youn-jung kindly treated the team of her upcoming series to puffer jackets.On December 18, some industry insiders told the media about Go Youn-jung's recent warmhearted act.They said, "Go Youn-jung recently surprised the members of the team of 'Wise Resident Life' (literal translation) as well as her agency staff by getting all of them a special winter gift."They specified, "She gave them a puffer jacket so that they could stay warm in the cold winter."'Wise Resident Life' is a spinoff of tvN's hit series 'Hospital Playlist', starring Go Youn-jung, actress Shin Si A, actor Kang You-seok and more.It is said that there were over a hundred of them in total, but Go Youn-jung did not leave anybody out.Currently, the weather in Korea is getting colder every day; the temperature dropped even more in the last couple of days.This week, the lowest temperature in Seoul during the day is expected to be around -5 to -15 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is predicted to be around -8 to 2 degrees Celsius.It certainly was not Go Youn-jung's responsibility to make sure they all kept themselves warm in the cold, but it seemed like it was just something she wanted to do for them out of pure kindness.Since 'Wise Resident Life' plans to shoot throughout the winter, the puffer jackets from Go Youn-jung are most likely to act as their 'uniform' for some time, until the cold fades away.Go Youn-jung's sweet move is making lots of fans feel soft at the moment.'Wise Resident Life' is planned to be unveiled in the first half of 2024.(Credit= 'goyounjung' Instagram)(SBS Star)