[SBS Star] Go Youn-jung Kindly Treats the Team of Her Upcoming Series to Puffer Jackets

On December 18, some industry insiders told the media about Go Youn-jung's recent warmhearted act.
They said, "Go Youn-jung recently surprised the members of the team of 'Wise Resident Life' (literal translation) as well as her agency staff by getting all of them a special winter gift."
They specified, "She gave them a puffer jacket so that they could stay warm in the cold winter."
It is said that there were over a hundred of them in total, but Go Youn-jung did not leave anybody out.
This week, the lowest temperature in Seoul during the day is expected to be around -5 to -15 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is predicted to be around -8 to 2 degrees Celsius.
It certainly was not Go Youn-jung's responsibility to make sure they all kept themselves warm in the cold, but it seemed like it was just something she wanted to do for them out of pure kindness.
Since 'Wise Resident Life' plans to shoot throughout the winter, the puffer jackets from Go Youn-jung are most likely to act as their 'uniform' for some time, until the cold fades away.
Go Youn-jung's sweet move is making lots of fans feel soft at the moment.
(Credit= 'goyounjung' Instagram)
(SBS Star)