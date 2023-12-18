[SBS Star] Shin Mina Sends a Snack Truck to Kim Woo Bin with a Sweet Message

이미지 확대하기

Actress Shin Mina sent her 8-year boyfriend actor Kim Woo Bin a snack truck with the sweetest message.On December 15, one snack truck company updated their Instagram with some new pictures.The pictures showed a snack truck parked outside a film studio, which was beautifully decorated with a bunch of flowers with Christmas decorations.There were also photos of Kim Woo Bin everywhere; some were even framed.Next to the snack truck, there was a full-size panel with writings all over.The writings were a message from Shin Mina; she wrote, "To the team of 'Officer Black Belt', thank you for your hard work. From Shin Mina."And on the banner on top of the snack truck, Shin Mina wrote, "Kim Woo Bin is 'Lee Jung-do'."'Lee Jung-do' is the name of Kim Woo Bin's character in his upcoming Netflix's movie 'Officer Black Belt', but it also means 'this great' in Korean.The message appeared to be Shin Mina's clever way of letting everyone know how great Kim Woo Bin is.Shin Mina and Kim Woo Bin first got to know each other while filming a commercial together in February 2015.They started dating that year; it has been about eight years since the two have been together.Recently, Kim Woo Bin showed support for Shin Mina by going to the VIP premiere of her movie 'Our Season' as well.Their relationship seems to have only grown stronger over the last eight years.(Credit= Online Community, Giordano)(SBS Star)