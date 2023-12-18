[SBS Star] "He Said I Was His Type" Hyeri Talks About a Guy Asking Her to DM Him in Japan

이미지 확대하기

Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day spoke about the time when a guy asked her to message him on Instagram in Japan.On December 15, Hyeri updated her YouTube channel with a video of her showing off the things that she bought while traveling in Tokyo, Japan, with actress Park Gyeong Hye.When Hyeri got a sky blue fleece jacket out, she stated, "Every time I travel abroad, I pop in to a store of this brand. I love their stuff, and they didn't disappoint me in Japan either. Look at how cute this is! I'm totally in love with it."Then, Park Gyeong Hye said to Hyeri, "You've got to reveal the story behind your time in that store. It was quite heart-fluttering, wasn't it?"Shyly smiling, Hyeri commented, "What happened was... One of the sales assistants in this store said that I was his type. He was like, 'You're pretty. You're cute, too.'"She continued, "When I was done paying, he gave me a memo. His Instagram username was on it. He asked me to DM (direct message) him."Park Gyeong Hye thought back to the moment and said, "He was a lovely guy," and Hyeri agreed with her.After that, Park Gyeong Hye mentioned Hyeri catching the eye of a salesperson in another store in Japan."When we were in another store, a salesperson there also couldn't get their eyes off her. They even asked her what she does for a living!"Hyeri laughed and said, "Yeah, so I asked them to have a guess, and they told me that I seemed like a K-pop star. They were like, 'Aren't you a member of aespa?' That made me feel good. I thought to myself, 'Oh, they thought I was a member of aespa?! Awesome! I feel so happy.'"(Credit= '혜리' YouTube)(SBS Star)