[SBS Star] "He Said I Was His Type" Hyeri Talks About a Guy Asking Her to DM Him in Japan
Published 2023.12.18 10:40 View Count
Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day spoke about the time when a guy asked her to message him on Instagram in Japan. 

On December 15, Hyeri updated her YouTube channel with a video of her showing off the things that she bought while traveling in Tokyo, Japan, with actress Park Gyeong Hye. 

When Hyeri got a sky blue fleece jacket out, she stated, "Every time I travel abroad, I pop in to a store of this brand. I love their stuff, and they didn't disappoint me in Japan either. Look at how cute this is! I'm totally in love with it." 
Hyeri
Then, Park Gyeong Hye said to Hyeri, "You've got to reveal the story behind your time in that store. It was quite heart-fluttering, wasn't it?" 

Shyly smiling, Hyeri commented, "What happened was... One of the sales assistants in this store said that I was his type. He was like, 'You're pretty. You're cute, too.'" 

She continued, "When I was done paying, he gave me a memo. His Instagram username was on it. He asked me to DM (direct message) him." 

Park Gyeong Hye thought back to the moment and said, "He was a lovely guy," and Hyeri agreed with her.
Hyeri
After that, Park Gyeong Hye mentioned Hyeri catching the eye of a salesperson in another store in Japan. 

"When we were in another store, a salesperson there also couldn't get their eyes off her. They even asked her what she does for a living!" 

Hyeri laughed and said, "Yeah, so I asked them to have a guess, and they told me that I seemed like a K-pop star. They were like, 'Aren't you a member of aespa?' That made me feel good. I thought to myself, 'Oh, they thought I was a member of aespa?! Awesome! I feel so happy.'" 
 

(Credit= '혜리' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지