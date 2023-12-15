뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang So-ra Unveils Her Daughter for the First Time
Published 2023.12.15 17:59 View Count
Actress Kang So-ra unveiled her first child, a beautiful daughter who bears a striking resemblance to her, for the very first time. 

On December 14, Kang So-ra updated her YouTube channel with a new video. 

The video showed Kang So-ra participating in a photo shoot with her 30-month-old daughter Da-mi.  

As to why she decided to taking photos with Da-mi, Kang So-ra said, "It's almost my due date," pointing at her pregnant belly, "It's going to be another girl, and I just wanted to create a special memory with the two girls." 
Kang So-ra
Kang So-ra
Kang So-ra
Then, Kang So-ra officially introduced her first child to everyone.

Surprisingly, she looked exactly like Kang So-ra; she had the same big eyes, sharp nose, cute smile and slim jawline. 

The actress said, "Da-mi loves to have her photos taken. I don't know why she likes it so much. She's a little bit of an attention seeker, actually. She enjoys getting attention," then her daughter told her, "Taking pictures is so fun." 

She laughed and continued, "When I walk around our apartment complex with Da-mi, everyone looks at her. And they adore her. They're more interested in her than me!" 

She added, "But yeah. I hope our photos will turn out nicely today. I don't really care about how I look in the photos; I want Da-mi to look good in them." 
 

Back in August 2020, Kang So-ra married an 8-year-older Korean medicine doctor. 

She gave birth to Da-mi in April 2021, and her second child was born this Monday. 

(Credit= '강소라의 쏘라이프 SO_LIFE SORA_IF' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
