[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang So-ra Unveils Her Daughter for the First Time

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kang So-ra unveiled her first child, a beautiful daughter who bears a striking resemblance to her, for the very first time.On December 14, Kang So-ra updated her YouTube channel with a new video.The video showed Kang So-ra participating in a photo shoot with her 30-month-old daughter Da-mi.As to why she decided to taking photos with Da-mi, Kang So-ra said, "It's almost my due date," pointing at her pregnant belly, "It's going to be another girl, and I just wanted to create a special memory with the two girls."Then, Kang So-ra officially introduced her first child to everyone.Surprisingly, she looked exactly like Kang So-ra; she had the same big eyes, sharp nose, cute smile and slim jawline.The actress said, "Da-mi loves to have her photos taken. I don't know why she likes it so much. She's a little bit of an attention seeker, actually. She enjoys getting attention," then her daughter told her, "Taking pictures is so fun."She laughed and continued, "When I walk around our apartment complex with Da-mi, everyone looks at her. And they adore her. They're more interested in her than me!"She added, "But yeah. I hope our photos will turn out nicely today. I don't really care about how I look in the photos; I want Da-mi to look good in them."Back in August 2020, Kang So-ra married an 8-year-older Korean medicine doctor.She gave birth to Da-mi in April 2021, and her second child was born this Monday.(Credit= '강소라의 쏘라이프 SO_LIFE SORA_IF' YouTube)(SBS Star)