[SBS Star] "He's the Same" SEUNGRI Enjoys His Life to the Fullest Even After His Time in Prison
[SBS Star] "He's the Same" SEUNGRI Enjoys His Life to the Fullest Even After His Time in Prison

Published 2023.12.15 15:26 View Count
[SBS Star] "Hes the Same" SEUNGRI Enjoys His Life to the Fullest Even After His Time in Prison
SEUNGRI, formerly of K-pop boy group BIGBANG, was seen enjoying his life to the fullest even after his time in prison. 

On December 13, Thai actor Kong Karoon Sosothikul updated his Instagram with some new photos.

The photos were of him at SEUNGRI's birthday party that was held at a luxury restaurant in Bangkok. 

A bunch of people were present at the birthday party, and SEUNGRI looked happy among them. 

They prepared a special birthday cake for SEUNGRI as well; there were photos of SEUNGRI and his Korean name on the cake.

Along with the photos, Kong Karoon Sosothikul wrote, "Happy 33rd birthday to my boy SEUNGRI. All the best to you brother! Love you loads always." 

Still living an extravagant and fun lifestyle, it seems like nothing has changed for SEUNGRI even after his jail time. 
It was 2006 when SEUNGRI made his debut as a member of BIGBANG. 

Then, he left BIGBANG after he was found to be involved in the Burning Sun prostitution and embezzlement scandal in 2019. 

In 2020, SEUNGRI was jailed for 18 months for nine different charges including facilitating prostitution, overseas gambling, money laundering and more. 

He was released from prison earlier this year in February. 

After getting out of prison, SEUNGRI did not lead a quiet life; he was often spotted at parties and clubs around the world. 

Now, a new one has been added to that list: a luxury birthday party in the capital city of Thailand. 
SEUNGRI
(Credit= 'kongkaroon' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
