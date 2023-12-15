[SBS Star] VIDEO: Stray Kids HAN & SEUNGMIN Seen Running for Their Lives While Going to the Restroom

231214 AAA



Chan’s speech for 3RACHA winning The best creator award!!



��: “Quick word in english! Did not expect this award at all, I think it’s our first time to receive an award as 3RACHA, but you know without these boys, we probably couldn’t have made it, so thanks to the… pic.twitter.com/4Hg9x5dstq — Bang Chan 방찬 Base (@bangchanbase) December 14, 2023

HAN and SEUNGMIN of K-pop boy group Stray Kids ran for their lives on their way to the restroom, as they found out that they had just won an award.On December 14, an annual end-of-year awards ceremony 'Asia Artist Awards' took place at the world's largest indoor arena―the Philippine Arena.Hosted by WONYOUNG of girl group IVE, Sung Hanbin of boy group ZEROBASEONE and soloist Kang Daniel, the event was attended by a number of K-pop acts as well as some Filipino stars.In the middle of the awards ceremony, a hilarious moment of HAN and SEUNGMIN was spotted by fans.At one point during the ceremony, HAN and SEUNGMIN got up from their seats and started walking toward the backstage together; it seemed like they were heading to the restroom.On their way, WONYOUNG, Sung Hanbin and Kang Daniel were preparing to announce the winner of the 'Best Creator' award.As they almost got to the door, the hosts announced the winner, and it turned out it was Stray Kids' unit 3RACHA.Immediately after hearing this, HAN and SEUNGMIN speedily ran back to their seats.When they got there, HAN quickly went on the stage with the other two 3RACHA members and SEUNGMIN clapped for them in his seat, as if he were there from the beginning.Videos of this moment were shared online later, and fans could not get over how hilarious it looked, seeing them suddenly running for their lives back to their seats while holding their need to use the restroom.It looked like none of the Stray Kids members expected to receive the 'Best Creator' award, that they thought it would be an okay time to take a toilet break then.When accepting the 'Best Creator' award, 3RACHA did say that they did not expect to get the award at all, and they probably meant it in every way.Fans are still laughing about this moment and wondering what would have happened if they actually missed getting the award.(Credit= Online Community, 2023 Asia Artist Awards. JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)