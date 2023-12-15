뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Sooyoung Says a Young Guy Recently Asked for Her Number on the Street
Published 2023.12.15 11:30 View Count
Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation recalled a recent moment when a young guy asked for her number on the street. 

On December 14, Sooyoung guested on singer-songwriter group URBAN ZAKAPA's member Cho Hyun-ah's YouTube show 'Thursday Night'. 

During the talk, Cho Hyun-ah mentioned Sooyoung-featured Kim Jae Joong of boy group JYJ's YouTube show doing really well on YouTube. 

Sounding annoyed, she said, "You went on Kim Jae Joong's YouTube show recently, right? I saw it trending on YouTube. How could you do that to me?!" 

Sooyoung laughed and told her, "Why are you so angry about it? Okay, okay. In that case, I'll tell you something that I've not told any other hosts on their shows."  
Sooyoung
Cho Hyun-ah's eyes brightened up and Sooyoung began telling her story, "This was either the end of last year or the beginning of this year. I don't remember exactly when it was, but it was cold outside. A guy asked for my number on the street in Apgujeong." 

Gasping, Cho Hyun-ah asked for details, and Sooyoung commented, "Yeah, I know, right? Basically... These two guys in their early 20s walked up to me with one holding a phone in his hand. I thought they were going to ask me for photos, so I prepared myself for that." 

She continued, "But it turned out they didn't approach me for photos. The guy holding his phone was like, 'Hi, this is honestly my first time ever asking someone this. But can I have your number?' I was like, 'Pardon?' My mind went totally blank then. I was wearing a mask, but I pushed it down to my chin when I was talking to them. Even after seeing me without the mask on, they didn't recognize me at all." 

Chuckling, she carried on, "The funny thing was, his friend backed him up as well. The friend was like, 'It's true. He's never asked anyone for their number before. So, please, if it's not a burden for you. Could you give him your number?' I didn't know what to do, you know. I told them though, 'Sorry, but I have a boyfriend.'" 
Sooyoung
Then, Sooyoung laughingly said that the guy asking for her number responded to her words in an unexpected way. 

"The guy replied, 'Are you just saying that to reject me? How long have you been with him?' So, I told him that I've been with him for 10 years. He responded, 'If we exchange our numbers, I can check your status on your KakaoTalk (mobile messenger). I'll message you when I see your status changing to 'All guys are the same.'" 

"At that point, I was still confused inside. I couldn't tell them that I was Sooyoung of Girls' Generation because I didn't want to make things awkward. And I was also worried that he would be like, 'Who...?' I just apologized to him again and walked away. They both had no idea who I was until the end of our conversation." 

Cho Hyun-ah responded with a surprised tone of voice, "Didn't you make your debut in 2002? You've been in the industry for 20 years! What's going on?! Well, they were probably too young to recognize you. I bet you felt kind of good about being asked for your number though!" 

Sooyoung nodded and went honest with her, "Yeah, I did. I did feel good." 
 

(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
