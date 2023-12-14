[SBS Star] "I Was Stuck in My Kind Image, and…" Yoo Yeon Seok Tells Why He Took the Serial Killer Role

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Yoo Yeon Seok expressed what it was like to portray a serial killer in TVING's drama 'A Bloody Lucky Day'.On December 14, Yoo Yeon Seok had an interview with a news outlet to talk about his project, 'A Bloody Lucky Day'.Based on a webcomic with the same title, 'A Bloody Lucky Day' tells the story of an ordinary taxi driver, 'Oh Taek' (actor Lee Sung-min), as he picks up a passenger who offers him a lot of money for a long-distance trip.The ride takes a horrifying turn as 'Oh Taek' finds out that his passenger, 'Geum Hyeok-soo' (Yoo Yeon Seok), is a serial killer.Yoo Yeon Seok portrayed kind-hearted characters in his past projects such as SBS' television series 'Dr. Romantic' and tvN's television series 'Hospital Playlist'.As he was asked how he felt when offered the serial killer role, the actor responded, "I thought the director wanted to create an element of surprise by casting someone who looks like a good person to portray an intense character. I felt the same way. I could shock audiences more by playing the character with my kind image.""Filming 'A Bloody Lucky Day', the director and I tried to maintain the positive image I have when portraying 'Geum Hyeok-soo'. We wanted him to approach 'Oh Taek' with the kindness and sweetness that the audience expects from me, rather than trying to portray a sinister character.", said Yoo Yeon Seok.He continued, "I didn't feel any pressure about portraying a villain. I was rather excited. I wanted to shed the image of a good person that has been getting increasingly ingrained in people's minds.""As an actor, I want to portray a diverse range of characters and images that people would be curious to find out the extent of my acting abilities. I've been feeling a bit trapped in this kind-person persona.", he honestly shared.Mentioning that he has been checking how people react to his version of a serial killer, Yoo Yeon Seok said, "I found the responses quite entertaining. I remember someone saying that I 'transformed' into a serial killer, and how my 'eyes sparkled' while acting the character.""I felt good reading the reviews since it felt like a validation, saying that I succeeded in presenting myself in new ways, completely different from my previous image. I would have been slightly disappointed if people said they still see the characters I played in the past. I think the reactions I got for my acting in 'A Bloody Lucky Day' were positive feedback.", said the actor.(Credit= TVING, SBS Dr. Romantic, tvN Hospital Playlist)(SBS Star)