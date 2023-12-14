[SBS Star] "I Was Stuck in My Kind Image, and…" Yoo Yeon Seok Tells Why He Took the Serial Killer Role

On December 14, Yoo Yeon Seok had an interview with a news outlet to talk about his project, 'A Bloody Lucky Day'.
Based on a webcomic with the same title, 'A Bloody Lucky Day' tells the story of an ordinary taxi driver, 'Oh Taek' (actor Lee Sung-min), as he picks up a passenger who offers him a lot of money for a long-distance trip.
The ride takes a horrifying turn as 'Oh Taek' finds out that his passenger, 'Geum Hyeok-soo' (Yoo Yeon Seok), is a serial killer.
Yoo Yeon Seok portrayed kind-hearted characters in his past projects such as SBS' television series 'Dr. Romantic' and tvN's television series 'Hospital Playlist'.
"Filming 'A Bloody Lucky Day', the director and I tried to maintain the positive image I have when portraying 'Geum Hyeok-soo'. We wanted him to approach 'Oh Taek' with the kindness and sweetness that the audience expects from me, rather than trying to portray a sinister character.", said Yoo Yeon Seok.
"As an actor, I want to portray a diverse range of characters and images that people would be curious to find out the extent of my acting abilities. I've been feeling a bit trapped in this kind-person persona.", he honestly shared.
"I felt good reading the reviews since it felt like a validation, saying that I succeeded in presenting myself in new ways, completely different from my previous image. I would have been slightly disappointed if people said they still see the characters I played in the past. I think the reactions I got for my acting in 'A Bloody Lucky Day' were positive feedback.", said the actor.
(SBS Star)