뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Was Stuck in My Kind Image, and…" Yoo Yeon Seok Tells Why He Took the Serial Killer Role
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Was Stuck in My Kind Image, and…" Yoo Yeon Seok Tells Why He Took the Serial Killer Role

Published 2023.12.14 17:57 Updated 2023.12.14 18:01 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Was Stuck in My Kind Image, and…" Yoo Yeon Seok Tells Why He Took the Serial Killer Role
Actor Yoo Yeon Seok expressed what it was like to portray a serial killer in TVING's drama 'A Bloody Lucky Day'.

On December 14, Yoo Yeon Seok had an interview with a news outlet to talk about his project, 'A Bloody Lucky Day'.

Based on a webcomic with the same title, 'A Bloody Lucky Day' tells the story of an ordinary taxi driver, 'Oh Taek' (actor Lee Sung-min), as he picks up a passenger who offers him a lot of money for a long-distance trip.

The ride takes a horrifying turn as 'Oh Taek' finds out that his passenger, 'Geum Hyeok-soo' (Yoo Yeon Seok), is a serial killer.

Yoo Yeon Seok portrayed kind-hearted characters in his past projects such as SBS' television series 'Dr. Romantic' and tvN's television series 'Hospital Playlist'.
Yoo Yeon Seok
As he was asked how he felt when offered the serial killer role, the actor responded, "I thought the director wanted to create an element of surprise by casting someone who looks like a good person to portray an intense character. I felt the same way. I could shock audiences more by playing the character with my kind image."

"Filming 'A Bloody Lucky Day', the director and I tried to maintain the positive image I have when portraying 'Geum Hyeok-soo'. We wanted him to approach 'Oh Taek' with the kindness and sweetness that the audience expects from me, rather than trying to portray a sinister character.", said Yoo Yeon Seok.
Yoo Yeon Seok
He continued, "I didn't feel any pressure about portraying a villain. I was rather excited. I wanted to shed the image of a good person that has been getting increasingly ingrained in people's minds."

"As an actor, I want to portray a diverse range of characters and images that people would be curious to find out the extent of my acting abilities. I've been feeling a bit trapped in this kind-person persona.", he honestly shared.
Yoo Yeon Seok
Mentioning that he has been checking how people react to his version of a serial killer, Yoo Yeon Seok said, "I found the responses quite entertaining. I remember someone saying that I 'transformed' into a serial killer, and how my 'eyes sparkled' while acting the character."

"I felt good reading the reviews since it felt like a validation, saying that I succeeded in presenting myself in new ways, completely different from my previous image. I would have been slightly disappointed if people said they still see the characters I played in the past. I think the reactions I got for my acting in 'A Bloody Lucky Day' were positive feedback.", said the actor.
Yoo Yeon Seok
(Credit= TVING, SBS Dr. Romantic, tvN Hospital Playlist)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지