[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Kang & Kim Yoo Jung Reveal Interesting Similarities that They Share
Published 2023.12.14 14:25 Updated 2023.12.14 14:31 View Count
Actor Song Kang and actress Kim Yoo Jung revealed what similarities they share with each other. 

Recently, one fashion magazine uploaded a video of 'My Demon' co-stars Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung on their YouTube channel. 

In this video, Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung had a talk together and showed off their incredible chemistry. 
Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung
The first thing the two stars talked about was their first impression of each other, as well as their current impression of one another. 

Kim Yoo Jung said, "Song Kang was someone filled with so much passion. That was my initial impression of him. Now, I just think he's perfect in every way." 

Song Kang smiled satisfactorily, then shared his thoughts, "For me, Kim Yoo Jung was flawless from the beginning." 
Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung
Impressed by their answers, the production team asked them, "What would you rate the level of the chemistry between you two?" 

With a smile, Kim Yoo Jung answered, "I believe it was 99.9 out of 100." 

Afterward, Song Kang gave a playful response, "In that case, I would say that it was 99.8 out of 100." 

Raising her eyebrows, Kim Yoo Jung stated, "Oh, really? On second thought, it was in fact 99.7 out of 100." 
Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung
Song Kang chuckled and noted that he really does get along with Kim Yoo Jung well.

The actor explained, "We're both quite rational people. We lean toward the far 'T' side on our MBTI (Myers–Briggs Type Indicator) personality test. I'm apparently 92% 'T' (rational) and 8% 'F' (emotional). Sometimes, strong 'F' people would think that we're soulless, but we don't see ourselves that way. Kim Yoo Jung and I have a good conversation every time." 

Kim Yoo Jung nodded and commented, "Yeah, I got 95% 'T' and 5% 'F' on that test. So, when we talk together, we never misunderstand each other or ask things like, 'Why do you think like that?'" 
 

Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung's great chemistry can also be seen in their fantasy romantic comedy 'My Demon', which is currently being aired on SBS. 

(Credit= '엘르 코리아_ELLE KOREA' YouTube, SBS My Demon)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
