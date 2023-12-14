뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Says He Spoke Politely to 'Gyeongseong Creature' Co-Star Han So-hee for a Year
Published 2023.12.14
Actor Park Seo Jun said he and actress Han So-hee talked politely to each other for a year while they were filming 'Gyeongseong Creature'.

On the December 13 broadcast of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Park Seo Jun guested and said that 'Park Seo Jun' is his stage name and that he is actually Park Yong-gyu.

The host, comedian Yu Jae Seok, said 'Park Young-gyu' reminds him of the name of veteran actor Park Yeong-gyu, who has played many father-in-law characters in dramas and movies.

Park Seo Jun replied, "I know. When I was in high school, my friends always jokingly called me a father-in-law."
Park Seo Jun & Han So-hee
When asked if he decided to use a stage name when he started working in the entertainment industry, Park Seo Jun said, "I've always been a shy and timid person, ever since I was a child. I was so timid that I couldn't order food at diners. And in high school, saying my name in front of the class made me nervous."

He continued, "When preparing to debut, I decided to go to a naming place. They suggested that changing my name to a more common name might be a good idea if I felt that way about my name. The one they gave me was 'Si Jun'. But when I thought about it, I wasn't sure. So I made a small change and made it 'Seo Jun', which felt right."
Park Seo Jun & Han So-hee
While talking about Netflix's television series 'Gyeongseong Creature', his upcoming project, Park Seo Jun shared an episode with his co-star Han So-hee.

When Yu Jae Seok said he never met Han So-hee and was curious about what she is like, Park Seo Jun responded, "Actually, she was pretty jealous when I told her I'd be on 'You Quiz on the Block'. She wondered if she would have to work in the industry for more years to guest here."
Park Seo Jun & Han So-hee
Then, Yu Jae Seok said, "I heard that you and Han So-hee worked together on 'Gyeongseong Creature' for two years. I've also heard that you two talked politely to each other for the entire first year because you were both too shy. Is it correct?"

"It just felt more right to talk politely to co-stars when we first worked together. Even after working with the person for a while, I found it hard to start talking casually to them.", Park Seo Jun said.

When asked why he feels that way, the actor explained, "I thought talking politely would be more respectful, and being that way might prevent making mistakes in my relationship with the person."
Park Seo Jun & Han So-hee
(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, Netflix Korea)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
