[SBS Star] SiWon Says 'Too Focused In His Role' Kim Ji-hun Gave Him Cold Shoulder On 'Death's Game' Set

Actor/member of K-pop boy group Super Junior SiWon shared his experience playing actor Kim Ji-hun's brother in 'Death's Game'.At the production presentation of TVING's drama 'Death's Game' on December 13, SiWon shared his experience working alongside Kim Ji-hun.In the upcoming drama, SiWon portrays 'Park Jin-tae', the third generation of a family conglomerate called Taekang Group.Kim Ji-hun played 'Park Tae-woo', the CEO of Taekang Group, who is in fierce competition with his two-years-younger brother 'Park Jin-tae' over who would inherit the company.During the event, SiWon said, "I joined the site after the filming process had started, and Kim Ji-hun had already filmed some scenes. When I got to the filming site, it was clear he had completely absorbed himself in his role by that point, perhaps too much."He went on, "It had been quite a while since we had last met, and I was thrilled to see him again. But even before we said hello, he started treating me with a distant demeanor.", SiWon jokingly remarked, adding that Kim Ji-hun was so immersed in 'Park Tae-woo' that he treated SiWon like his younger brother he was trying to control."The scene we were about to shoot that day was heartless. I might have treated him that way as I was so absorbed in the character who is on bad terms with his brother.", he said and told SiWon, "I'm sorry."SiWon responded, "No, it's okay. I also had this strong desire to outdo him, my older brother."SiWon then went on, "Earlier, I was asked what I paid the most attention to when portraying the character. To answer that, I'd say that there wasn't much for me to add anything extra because the set and the surrounding backdrop for 'Park Jin-tae' were so perfect that they spoke for themselves. The set had an overwhelming presence, leaving no need for further description of the character. It had everything.""I was just taken aback by Kim Ji-hun being cold to me before getting into the scene, that's all.", SiWon jokingly added, making everyone in the room laugh.'Death's Game' tells the story of 'Choi Yi-jae' (actor Seo In Guk) on the verge of falling into hell, experiencing death and reincarnation 12 times due to the judgment of 'Death' (actress Park So Dam).(Credit= TVING Death's Game)(SBS Star)