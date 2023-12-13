[SBS Star] SiWon Says 'Too Focused In His Role' Kim Ji-hun Gave Him Cold Shoulder On 'Death's Game' Set

At the production presentation of TVING's drama 'Death's Game' on December 13, SiWon shared his experience working alongside Kim Ji-hun.
In the upcoming drama, SiWon portrays 'Park Jin-tae', the third generation of a family conglomerate called Taekang Group.
Kim Ji-hun played 'Park Tae-woo', the CEO of Taekang Group, who is in fierce competition with his two-years-younger brother 'Park Jin-tae' over who would inherit the company.
He went on, "It had been quite a while since we had last met, and I was thrilled to see him again. But even before we said hello, he started treating me with a distant demeanor.", SiWon jokingly remarked, adding that Kim Ji-hun was so immersed in 'Park Tae-woo' that he treated SiWon like his younger brother he was trying to control.
"The scene we were about to shoot that day was heartless. I might have treated him that way as I was so absorbed in the character who is on bad terms with his brother.", he said and told SiWon, "I'm sorry."
SiWon responded, "No, it's okay. I also had this strong desire to outdo him, my older brother."
"I was just taken aback by Kim Ji-hun being cold to me before getting into the scene, that's all.", SiWon jokingly added, making everyone in the room laugh.
'Death's Game' tells the story of 'Choi Yi-jae' (actor Seo In Guk) on the verge of falling into hell, experiencing death and reincarnation 12 times due to the judgment of 'Death' (actress Park So Dam).
