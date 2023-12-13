[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN JOSHUA's Alleged Girlfriend Mi-young Continues to Receive Tons of Hate Comments

이미지 확대하기

JOSHUA of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's alleged girlfriend model Mi-young is still receiving thousands of hate comments from the group's fans.Back in August, SEVENTEEN's fans happened to learn that JOSHUA and Mi-young had been "showing affection for each other right in front of their faces".They found out that they had frequently uploaded 'love-stagram' photos on their Instagram; Mi-young even posted photos of JOSHUA on her Instagram without his face in them.They even went on a trip to Manila, the Philippines, with JOSHUA's mother, where he explained to fans that he went only with his mother.Not only that, but Mi-young was also spotted at the group's concert 'SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO SEOUL' in the first row of the invitee-only area at Gocheok Sky Dome.At the time, angered fans even sent a truck to SEVENTEEN's agency headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul, calling for JOSHUA's exit from the group.They wrote on the screen, "JOSHUA, leave the group. We're against dating/lip-syncing/public display of affection. A celebrity who tramples on the hard work of their group members and sincerity of their fans deserves no future in the industry."Although neither of the two officially confirmed their relationship, all this 'evidence' made it less likely that it was fake.Whether they support their relationship or not, the majority of fans believe that they are dating.After the possibility of JOSHUA and Mi-young's romance was raised, however, Mi-young began to receive malicious comments on her Instagram.It has been over four months since the words first circulated online, but she is still getting malicious comments from those who are not fond of her dating JOSHUA's girlfriend as well as 'love-stargramming' with him.Their comments include, "I pray every day for you to be unhappy," "You must be sad. I don't hear the sound of JOSHUA's laughs on your birthday post this year," "Don't tell me you're in Japan, going to another one of SEVENTEEN's concerts. Oh! You probably can't anymore after getting caught, " "It looks like you put on some weight. Are you pregnant?" and more.Since their comments are so sarcastic, aggressive and personal, many other K-pop fans are claiming that they are going too far in expressing their unhappiness.(Credit= 'joshu_acoustic' 'mi0___o' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)