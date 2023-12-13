뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN JOSHUA's Alleged Girlfriend Mi-young Continues to Receive Tons of Hate Comments
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN JOSHUA's Alleged Girlfriend Mi-young Continues to Receive Tons of Hate Comments

Published 2023.12.13 15:53 Updated 2023.12.13 15:56 View Count
[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN JOSHUAs Alleged Girlfriend Mi-young Continues to Receive Tons of Hate Comments
JOSHUA of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's alleged girlfriend model Mi-young is still receiving thousands of hate comments from the group's fans. 

Back in August, SEVENTEEN's fans happened to learn that JOSHUA and Mi-young had been "showing affection for each other right in front of their faces". 

They found out that they had frequently uploaded 'love-stagram' photos on their Instagram; Mi-young even posted photos of JOSHUA on her Instagram without his face in them. 

They even went on a trip to Manila, the Philippines, with JOSHUA's mother, where he explained to fans that he went only with his mother. 

Not only that, but Mi-young was also spotted at the group's concert 'SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO SEOUL' in the first row of the invitee-only area at Gocheok Sky Dome. 
JOSHUA
JOSHUA
JOSHUA
At the time, angered fans even sent a truck to SEVENTEEN's agency headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul, calling for JOSHUA's exit from the group. 

They wrote on the screen, "JOSHUA, leave the group. We're against dating/lip-syncing/public display of affection. A celebrity who tramples on the hard work of their group members and sincerity of their fans deserves no future in the industry." 

Although neither of the two officially confirmed their relationship, all this 'evidence' made it less likely that it was fake. 

Whether they support their relationship or not, the majority of fans believe that they are dating. 
JOSHUA
JOSHUA
After the possibility of JOSHUA and Mi-young's romance was raised, however, Mi-young began to receive malicious comments on her Instagram. 

It has been over four months since the words first circulated online, but she is still getting malicious comments from those who are not fond of her dating JOSHUA's girlfriend as well as 'love-stargramming' with him. 

Their comments include, "I pray every day for you to be unhappy," "You must be sad. I don't hear the sound of JOSHUA's laughs on your birthday post this year," "Don't tell me you're in Japan, going to another one of SEVENTEEN's concerts. Oh! You probably can't anymore after getting caught, " "It looks like you put on some weight. Are you pregnant?" and more. 

Since their comments are so sarcastic, aggressive and personal, many other K-pop fans are claiming that they are going too far in expressing their unhappiness. 
Mi-young
(Credit= 'joshu_acoustic' 'mi0___o' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지