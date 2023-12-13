뉴스
[SBS Star] "I May Have to Sell My Parents' Car" MOMOLAND JOOE Has Been Struggling with Money?
Published 2023.12.13 14:36 View Count
JOOE of K-pop girl group MOMOLAND talked about how she has been pursuing her solo career without an agency.

On the December 12 broadcast of E Channel and Channel S' television show 'Diva Sisters', the cast members, Chae Rina, Lee Ji Hye, NARSHA, Ivy gathered around with other K-pop artists JOOE, Lee Ji-hyun, Yubin and listened to their experiences in carrying out solo activities.

In their conversation, JOOE surprised the 'Diva Sisters' cast members by sharing that since leaving her former agency, MLD Entertainment, she has been doing everything herself, from managing her schedules to driving herself to the filming locations.

"The best part is that I get to keep all the profits for myself.", she playfully added.
JOOE also said, "Many believe that MOMOLAND has disbanded, but we haven't. There's a fan meeting coming up, which will happen abroad, and all the members will be there."

When asked how much profit she has made as a MOMOLAND member, JOOE said, "I received my first paycheck two years after MOMOLAND debuted. Back then, my parents bought a luxury foreign car, expecting me to keep making a lot of money. But then, the COVID-19 pandemic broke. Now we might have to sell the car."
Later, JOOE said, "I haven't been shooting anything for a while, so this day has been fun. I've been taking time off for quite long. I was asked to be on some television shows, but I didn't feel confident doing that while I haven't made any music as a solo artist."

After hearing JOOE's concerns, Lee Ji Hye responded, "Everyone has their own timing for things in life. I remember having similar concerns in the past. The best thing to do is to do everything you can in the situation. If you do that, your moment to shine will arrive."
Meanwhile, MOMOLAND debuted as a nine-membered group in 2016 with their album 'Welcome to MOMOLAND'.

The group has been loved for their many hit tracks like 'BBoom BBoom', 'I'm So Hot', and 'BAAM'.

After DAISY, TAEHA, and YEONWOO left, the group carried on with six members; however, the remaining members' exclusive contracts with MLD Entertainment ended earlier this year.
(Credit= '채널S' YouTube, MLD Entertainment, 'momoland_official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지