[SBS Star] "It Was Suspicious Because..." Park Seo Jun Reveals the Intriguing Story Behind His Debut
Published 2023.12.13
Actor Park Seo Jun revealed the story behind his debut. 

On December 12, Park Seo Jun joined producer Na Young-seok's YouTube show. 

In this video, Park Seo Jun was seen thinking back to the past before his debut. 

Park Seo Jun stated, "After my military service, I went back to school, where I studied acting. I didn't enjoy it though. It was boring. I think it was mainly because all my college friends were no longer there when I returned. Most of the ones who were there were younger than I was, but I was too shy to even say hello to them." 
The actor went on to say that he ended up taking a leave from his university after one semester, and added, "Through my friend's friend, I managed to get an opportunity to audition for an acting agency. It was my first time auditioning for an agency, so I prepared myself well. I memorized all the lines and stuff." 

He continued, "But when I got there, the head of the agency didn't get me to act at all. He was like, 'Are you going to sign with us?' I didn't know how to respond to it at first. It was completely unexpected. I mean, it's not normal to be asked to sign as soon as they meet. It was really suspicious, but I just verbally agreed."
Park Seo Jun said that he took time to think about the offer after the 'audition', and concluded that he would go for it. 

He shared why, "As I thought about it more, I felt quite grateful to him for having such a high opinion of me when he didn't know me well. So, I went in to sign with them on the first day of the coming year." 

He resumed, "I'm still under his agency, and I once asked him what made him want to sign me right away. He told me, 'I've met lots of aspiring actors. And when I met you, I just got the feeling that you were it.' At his agency at the time, there were many renowned actors, including Lee Na-young, Han Ye Seul, Bae Young-jun and more. I still thank him for everything." 
 

Born in 1988, Park Seo Jun debuted with K-pop artist Bang Yongguk's music video 'I Remember' in 2011. 

He is known for leading projects such as 'Dream High 2' (2012), 'Fight for My Way' (2017), 'Itaewon Class' (2020), 'The Marvels' (2023) and more. 

(Credit= 'channel fullmoon' YouTube, KEYEAST) 

(SBS Star) 
