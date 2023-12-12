뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Eugene Responds to Fans Telling Her that She Looks like BLACKPINK JISOO
Published 2023.12.12 18:16 View Count
Eugene of disbanded K-pop girl group S.E.S responded to fans saying that she resembles JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. 

On December 11, Eugene went live on Instagram for about 15 minutes. 

Appearing with a big smile on her face, Eugene shared why she decided to go live, which is something that she does not usually do. 

She stated, "I would love to stream live more often, but it's just that I never have time for it. These days though, I don't have as many shootings. So, here I am." 
Eugene
Following that, Eugene scrolled through the comments and responded to some of them. 

While doing so, she came across several comments telling her that she and JISOO shared striking similarities. 

As soon as she read these comments, she turned to her staff members and asked, "Guys, they're saying that I look similar to JISOO. Do you think I do as well?"

When one staff responded, "Yeah, I think you do in some ways. You two have similar lips," Eugene laughed, sounding happier than ever. 

Then, Eugene thanked the staff, and commented to fans, "Do I really look like JISOO? There seems to be quite a few people thinking that...!" 

Seeing comments going, "You do, unnie," Eugene smiled and went, "Oh, thank you! JISOO's beautiful, so hearing that makes me happy!" 
 

Both Eugene and JISOO are known to be the 'visual' member of their groups. 

Actually, not a lot of fans saw their resemblance until it was mentioned in this live broadcast yesterday. 

Now that fans are starting to see such great resemblances between them, they suddenly cannot wait to see them in the same frame together. 

(Credit= 'sooyaaa__' 'eugene810303' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
