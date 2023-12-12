뉴스
[SBS Star] Go Minsi Says Her Heart Was "About to Explode" as HYEIN Spoke to Her at Awards Ceremony
Published 2023.12.12
Actress Go Minsi recalled how thrilled she was when she met K-pop girl group NewJeans at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards.

On December 12, Go Minsi had an interview with a news outlet to discuss the recently released second season of Netflix's series 'Sweet Home'.

While talking about recent events in her life, Go Minsi recalled when she won the Best New Actress award at the Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony on November 24.

Then the actress shared a behind-the-scenes story with NewJeans, who performed at the ceremony, saying, "There happened a legendary moment."

"Some people might already know, but I'm a NewJeans fan. Once, I even got myself a meal from a fast food chain NewJeans collaborated with, took a photo of its packaging, and shared it on my social media account.", Go Minsi said as she giggled.
Go Minsi & HYEIN
"As I made my way down from the stage after receiving the New Actress award, I bumped into NewJeans members who were preparing for their performance. One of the members, HYEIN, approached me and said, 'Congratulations!', which surprised me a lot. My heart was already pounding like crazy, and now it felt like it was about to explode. I was grateful. I told her that I'm a fan.", said Go Minsi.
Go Minsi & HYEIN
"When I returned to my seat, HYEIN walked towards me from a distance and stood next to actor Zo In Sung, who was sitting right in front of me. She started singing right there, leaving me surprised even more. It was such a magical day.", she joyfully recalled.

When asked about her reaction to the performances during the ceremony that went viral, Go Minsi responded, "Actually, the screen didn't show anything during the performances, so we had no idea who was on the camera. I didn't think the camera would catch me. So when I found out that the footage of my reaction went viral after my friends and acquaintances sent me some captured photos of my on-air reaction, I was shocked."
Go Minsi & HYEIN
Go Minsi finished the interview by reflecting on her 2023, where she was busy with two major projects: the film 'Smugglers' and the second season of 'Sweet Home'.

"This year has been my busiest year since I debuted. It was such an honor to be loved for 'Smugglers' over the summer and to be able to return with the second season of 'Sweet Home' in the winter before the year ends. Good things happened this year, and I'm planning to bring you more amazing projects next year. I'm really excited to show my different side through these projects.", said the actress.
Go Minsi & HYEIN
(Credit= 'KBS Entertain' 'KBS Kpop' YouTube, 'newjeans_official' 'gominsi' Instagram, Netflix Korea)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
