[SBS Star] Go Minsi Says Her Heart Was "About to Explode" as HYEIN Spoke to Her at Awards Ceremony

On December 12, Go Minsi had an interview with a news outlet to discuss the recently released second season of Netflix's series 'Sweet Home'.
While talking about recent events in her life, Go Minsi recalled when she won the Best New Actress award at the Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony on November 24.
Then the actress shared a behind-the-scenes story with NewJeans, who performed at the ceremony, saying, "There happened a legendary moment."
"Some people might already know, but I'm a NewJeans fan. Once, I even got myself a meal from a fast food chain NewJeans collaborated with, took a photo of its packaging, and shared it on my social media account.", Go Minsi said as she giggled.
When asked about her reaction to the performances during the ceremony that went viral, Go Minsi responded, "Actually, the screen didn't show anything during the performances, so we had no idea who was on the camera. I didn't think the camera would catch me. So when I found out that the footage of my reaction went viral after my friends and acquaintances sent me some captured photos of my on-air reaction, I was shocked."
"This year has been my busiest year since I debuted. It was such an honor to be loved for 'Smugglers' over the summer and to be able to return with the second season of 'Sweet Home' in the winter before the year ends. Good things happened this year, and I'm planning to bring you more amazing projects next year. I'm really excited to show my different side through these projects.", said the actress.
(SBS Star)