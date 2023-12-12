[SBS Star] Han Seon Hwa Reveals How Anxious & Depressed She Felt When She Was on Her Break

On December 11, a new episode of entertainer Shin Dong-yeop's YouTube show 'Zzan Bro', featuring Han Seon Hwa as the guest, was premiered online.
While talking over some drinks, Shin Dong-yeop praised her for the excellent job in 'Work Later, Drink Now' (2021), "The series was a smash hit, and everyone was talking about you. When I watched 'Work Later, Drink Now', I was like, 'Oh, wow. Seon Hwa found the perfect role for herself!' You were incredible in it."
Han Seon Hwa thanked him, then said, "I've been acting for 13 years, and I finally felt as if I had connected with the public through my acting. I feel grateful for that. I think 'Work Later, Drink Now' helped me grow as well."
Han Seon Hwa responded, "It's more like I feel anxious when I'm not working on anything. The longer the break I have, the more anxious I become."
She said further, "I actually had quite a long break before I joined 'Work Later, Drink Now'. A couple of times before 'Work Later, Drink Now', I almost got the part, then ended up not getting it. That was truly frustrating. I felt really depressed. One day, I packed up my stuff and headed straight to this little village in the far southern part of Korea by myself. I just had to leave for a bit, you know."
She continued, "When I was taking some rest at my family home in Busan afterward, I got a call from my agency saying that I landed the role in 'Work Later, Drink Now'. That's when I thought to myself, 'There must be time for everything.'"
"Until about a month ago, I had been busy filming 'A Woman Who Hangs Out with You' (literal translation), but I'm basically free these days. I don't feel too anxious yet, but I'm definitely starting to feel it," then bitterly smiled.
