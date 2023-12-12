뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Han Seon Hwa Reveals How Anxious & Depressed She Felt When She Was on Her Break
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Han Seon Hwa Reveals How Anxious & Depressed She Felt When She Was on Her Break

Published 2023.12.12 17:17 Updated 2023.12.12 17:18 View Count
[SBS Star] Han Seon Hwa Reveals How Anxious & Depressed She Felt When She Was on Her Break
Actress Han Seon Hwa revealed that she felt extremely anxious and depressed when she was on her break before 'Work Later, Drink Now'. 

On December 11, a new episode of entertainer Shin Dong-yeop's YouTube show 'Zzan Bro', featuring Han Seon Hwa as the guest, was premiered online. 

While talking over some drinks, Shin Dong-yeop praised her for the excellent job in 'Work Later, Drink Now' (2021), "The series was a smash hit, and everyone was talking about you. When I watched 'Work Later, Drink Now', I was like, 'Oh, wow. Seon Hwa found the perfect role for herself!' You were incredible in it." 

Han Seon Hwa thanked him, then said, "I've been acting for 13 years, and I finally felt as if I had connected with the public through my acting. I feel grateful for that. I think 'Work Later, Drink Now' helped me grow as well." 
Zzan Bro
Listening to her answer, Shin Dong-yeop thought of a question to ask; it was, "Do you ever feel anxious when you're working on a project?" 

Han Seon Hwa responded, "It's more like I feel anxious when I'm not working on anything. The longer the break I have, the more anxious I become." 

She said further, "I actually had quite a long break before I joined 'Work Later, Drink Now'. A couple of times before 'Work Later, Drink Now', I almost got the part, then ended up not getting it. That was truly frustrating. I felt really depressed. One day, I packed up my stuff and headed straight to this little village in the far southern part of Korea by myself. I just had to leave for a bit, you know." 

She continued, "When I was taking some rest at my family home in Busan afterward, I got a call from my agency saying that I landed the role in 'Work Later, Drink Now'. That's when I thought to myself, 'There must be time for everything.'"  
Zzan Bro
Then, Han Seon Hwa noted that she had now been on a break for about a month since wrapping up shooting for her project with JTBC, and it is starting to make her feel uneasy. 

"Until about a month ago, I had been busy filming 'A Woman Who Hangs Out with You' (literal translation), but I'm basically free these days. I don't feel too anxious yet, but I'm definitely starting to feel it," then bitterly smiled.  
 

(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지